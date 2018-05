FLOMATON, Al. (May 18, 2018) — Jordon Mallett from Greenbrier, AR won the USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour presented by K&N Filters feature Friday at Flomaton (AL) Speedway. Danny Martin, Jr, Terry Gray, Morgan Turpen, and Kyle Amerson rounded out the top five.

