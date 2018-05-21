Rain Forces All Star/IRA Challenge event at Angell Park Speedway to be Postponed

From Tyler Altmeyer

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (May 20th, 2018) – Overnight rain mixed with an already saturated facility forced Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 and Bumper to Bumper IRA Outlaw Sprint Series officials to postpone Sunday’s All Star/IRA Challenge event at Angell Park Speedway in Sun Prairie, Wis., until Thursday, July 26. Angell Park Speedway will now kick-off a four-race swing for the Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 that will also include visits to Jackson (Minn.) Motorplex, Knoxville (Iowa) Raceway, and 34 (Iowa) Raceway on Thursday through Sunday, July 26-29, respectively. More information on these events will be published in the near-future.

The Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 will now look ahead and begin preparations for a three-day, Memorial Day weekend sweep through the Buckeye State that will include visits to Attica Raceway Park, Wayne County Speedway, and Waynesfield Raceway Park on Friday through Sunday, May 25-27, respectively.

