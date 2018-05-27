Kulhanek Unstoppable with ASCS Gulf South at the Devil’s Bowl

From Bryan Hulbert

MESQUITE, Texas (May 26, 2018) – With a car destroyed a week ago after contact with a lapped car, Ray Allen Kulhanek thrashed to get his No. 21t back together. With a lot of help, that work paid off on Saturday night with a $3,000 score at the Devil’s Bowl Speedway with the Griffith Truck and Equipment ASCS Gulf South Region.

Fifth the previous night at RPM Speedway, Saturday at the Devil’s Bowl did not see a race that Ray Allen Kulhanek did not win. Outrunning Sam Hafertepe, Jr. for the win, Blake Hahn advanced from sixth to complete the podium with Martin Edwards and Harli White to make the top-five.

Tommy Bryant, Dustin Gates, Channin Tankersley, Bobby Breen, and Caleb Martin completed the top-ten.

Race Results:

ASCS Gulf South Region

Devil’s Bowl Speedway – Mesquite, Texas

Saturday, May 26, 2018

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 21T-Ray Allen Kulhanek, [1]; 2. 45-Martin Edwards, [2]; 3. 17W-Harli White, [3]; 4. 28-Tommy Bryant, [4]; 5. 12W-Dale Wester, [6]; 6. 17-Channin Tankersley, [8]; 7. 21-Koty Adams, [7]; 8. 57-Joseph (Joey) Nyman, [5]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 95-Matt Covington, [1]; 2. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr, [7]; 3. 52-Blake Hahn, [5]; 4. 51-Caleb Martin, [2]; 5. 9-Bobby Breen, [3]; 6. 6-Dustin Gates, [6]; 7. 2X-Tucker Doughty, [4]; 8. 02-Harry Yerrington, [8]

A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 21T-Ray Allen Kulhanek, [1]; 2. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr, [2]; 3. 52-Blake Hahn, [6]; 4. 45-Martin Edwards, [5]; 5. 17W-Harli White, [4]; 6. 28-Tommy Bryant, [8]; 7. 6-Dustin Gates, [12]; 8. 17-Channin Tankersley, [10]; 9. 9-Bobby Breen, [11]; 10. 51-Caleb Martin, [9]; 11. 2X-Tucker Doughty, [14]; 12. 95-Matt Covington, [7]; 13. 12W-Dale Wester, [3]; 14. 21-Koty Adams, [13]; 15. 57-Joseph (Joey) Nyman, [16]; 16. 02-Harry Yerrington, [15]