Lake Ozark Victory Goes To Seth Bergman With ASCS Warrior Region

From Bryan Hulbert

ELDON, Mo. (May 26, 2018) – A win worth $4,000, Washington’s Seth Bergman picked up his third ASCS sanctioned victory of the season with a mid-race pass on Paul Nienhiser to win the finale of the Inaugural Spring 360 Nationals at Lake Ozark Speedway with the Speedway Motors ASCS Warrior Region presented by Impact Signs, Awnings, and Wraps.

Coming from fifth, Bergman worked to second as Nienhiser led from the pole position. Under caution with 19 laps complete, the restart was Seth’s moment as the Corridor Electric No. 23 bolted to the lead through the first and second turn.

Leading the remaining laps of the 40 lap event, Seth raced to his fourth career ASCS Warrior Region triumph ahead of eighth starting, Wayne Johnson by 1.887 seconds. Tennessee’s Brian Bell placed third with Tim Crawley advancing five spots to fourth. Moving up eight positions, Miles Paulus made up the top-five.

Austin Alumbaugh, Zach Daum, Taylor Walton, Paul Nienhiser, and Brandon Hanks completed the top-ten.

The Speedway Motors ASCS Warrior Region presented by Impact Signs, Awnings, and Wraps takes the show on the road to Double X Speedway on Sunday, May 27 with the Tribute to Jesse and Daniel.

Sunday, May 27 at Double X Speedway opens at 5:00 P.M. with Hot Laps at 7:00 P.M. (CT). Sunday’s card includes Lucas Oil POWRi War Sprint Cars and 600cc Winged Micros. Admission is only $20 and Pit Passes are $30. Double X Speedway is located on Hwy. 50, two miles west of California, Mo. More information can be found on the track’s Facebook page.

Race Results:

ASCS Warrior Region

Lake Ozark Speedway – Eldon, Mo.

Inaugural Spring 360 Nationals

Saturday, May 26, 2018

Car Count: 25

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 0-Taylor Walton, [1]; 2. 76-Jay Russell, [2]; 3. 84-Brandon Hanks, [4]; 4. 6-Bryan Grimes, [5]; 5. 3-Ayrton Gennetten, [3]; 6. 99-Bailey Elliott, [7]; 7. 1X-Brad Ryun, [6]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 14-Randy Martin, [2]; 2. 33-Austin Alumbaugh, [4]; 3. 18X-Nathan Ryun, [1]; 4. 6A-Aidan Roosevans, [7]; 5. 85-Forrest Sutherland, [3]; 6. 11-Frank Rogers, [6]; 7. 65-T.J. Muths, [5]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 2C-Wayne Johnson, [1]; 2. 1-Tim Crawley, [5]; 3. 21-Miles Paulus, [4]; 4. 14K-Kyle Bellm, [6]; 5. 4-Evan Martin, [7]; 6. 49B-Ben Brown, [2]; (DNS) 1P-Curtis Evans,

A Feature (40 Laps): 1. 23-Seth Bergman, [5]; 2. 2C-Wayne Johnson, [8]; 3. 23B-Brian Bell, [6]; 4. 1-Tim Crawley, [9]; 5. 21-Miles Paulus, [13]; 6. 33-Austin Alumbaugh, [4]; 7. 5D-Zach Daum, [3]; 8. 0-Taylor Walton, [7]; 9. 9X-Paul Nienhiser, [1]; 10. 84-Brandon Hanks, [12]; 11. 76-Jay Russell, [11]; 12. 14-Randy Martin, [2]; 13. 6-Bryan Grimes, [15]; 14. 6A-Aidan Roosevans, [10]; 15. 85-Forrest Sutherland, [20]; 16. 99-Bailey Elliott, [18]; 17. 11-Frank Rogers, [21]; 18. (DNF) 49B-Ben Brown, [22]; 19. (DNF) 4-Evan Martin, [17]; 20. (DNF) 14K-Kyle Bellm, [14]; 21. (DNF) 18X-Nathan Ryun, [16]; 22. (DNF) 1X-Brad Ryun, [23]; 23. (DNF) 65-T.J. Muths, [24]; 24. (DNF) 1P-Curtis Evans, [25]; 25. (DNF) 3-Ayrton Gennetten, [19]

