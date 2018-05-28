Kyle Hirst Wins Civil War Series Feature at Silver Dollar Speedway

Kyle Hirst. (Chuck Fry Photo)
Civil War Series
Silver Dollar Speedway
Chico, CA
Sunday May 27, 2018

Feature:
1. 83 – Kyle Hirst
2. 16A – Colby Copeland
3. 42X – Tim Kaeding
4. 17W – Shane Golobic
5. 63 – Geoff Ensign
6. 18 – Kalib Henry
7. 56 – Justin Sanders
8. 75 – Mitchell Faccinto
9. 47 – Mason Moore
10. 88 – Koen Shaw
11. 57 – Dustin Golobic
12. 3F – William Fielding
13. 83T – Tanner Carrick
14. 96 – Cody Lamar
15. 7H – Jake Haulot
16. 21X – Cole Macedo
17. 9 – Dustin Freitas
18. 24 – Chase Johnson
19. 91C – Shawn Conde
20. X1 – Andy Forsberg
21. 88M – Sean Becker
22. 88N – D.J. Netto

