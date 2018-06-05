SOD rolls into Hartford for King Engine Bearings King of Michigan Round 1

From Sprints on Dirt

ERIE, MI (June 4, 2018) – The King is back! The KoM opener was rained out on May 18, so we will try again, traveling to Hartford Speedway for the first 2018 King Engine Bearings King of Michigan race this Friday, June 8.

This year, with King Engine Bearings returning as the KoM title sponsor, the series expanded to five races, the rained-out May 18 race, this Friday, June 8, July 6, July 27, and August 31.

Chad Blonde won the first three 2017 KoM races including a record 5 minute and 25 second, non-stop feature on August 11th; Ryan Ruhl won the KoM finale. Blonde won the KoM points championship over Steve Irwin (2001 & 2017 SOD champion), Gregg Dalman (2015 SOD champion), and Thomas Schinderle (2017 SOD Series Rookie of the Year).

The 2018 KoM Champion will be crowned at the series finale on August 31. The champion will have a guaranteed starting spot in the Engine Pro Sprints On Dirt presented by ARP Mike Olrich Memorial Race at Crystal Motor Speedway on September 1st. The King Engine Bearings King of Michigan will pay a point fund to the top five at the 2018 Awards Banquet.

For more information about King Engine Bearings, go to www.kingbearings.com. Check out Hartford Speedway at www.hartfordspeedway.net.

The race will be the first of three races of the Motul Leader of the Pack Stage 2. The LoP consists of four stages including all SOD races through September 1. Each stage finish is based on SOD points earned during the stage. The Motul Leader of the Pack Champion will be the driver with the best average finishing position for all stages and will pay a five-place point fund at the 2018 Awards Banquet. Chad Blonde won Stage 1 of the LoP.

Blonde currently leads SOD championship points over Zane DeVault, Shawn Valenti, Gregg Dalman, and Ryan Ruhl.

For more information about Engine Pro, go to www.enginepro.com. For more information about ARP, go to www.arp-bolts.com. Follow SOD at www.sprintsondirt.com and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/sprintsondirt.