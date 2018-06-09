Forler Gets It Done With ASCS Frontier Region at Gallatin Speedway

From Bryan Hulbert

BELGRADE, Mont. (June 8, 2018) – Making the trip to Gallatin Speedway with the Brodix ASCS Frontier Region, Logan Forler was the class of the field for his fourth career victory with the Montana based region.

Advancing from fourth, Forler was followed to the line by David Hoiness who maneuvered through the field from ninth. Bryan Brown made the final podium step. The drive of the night, however, was Kelly Miller. After a miscue in his Heat Race put him starting 20th in the A-Feature, the driver of the No. 2jr roared through the lineup to fourth. Coming from 10th, Zac Taylor made up the top-five.

Damon McCune was sixth with Robert DeHaan seventh. Shane Moore from 14th came up to eighth with Anthony Farnsworth from 18th to ninth. Cody Masse completed the top-ten.

The Brodix ASCS Frontier Region hits Billings, Mont. on Saturday, June 9 and the all-new Big Sky Speedway. Races get underway at 7:25 P.M. (MDT). The night includes IMCA and WISSOTA divisions in action. For more information on this and other events at Big Sky Speedway, log onto https://www.bigskyspeedway.com.

Race Results:

ASCS Frontier Region

Gallatin Speedway – Belgrade, Mont.

Friday, June 8, 2018

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 3-Jordan Milne, [2]; 2. 77-Damon McCune, [1]; 3. 23N-Rick Tessemaker, [5]; 4. 38B-Bryan Brown, [7]; 5. 31-Shane Moore, [4]; 6. 10-Anthony Farnsworth, [3]; 7. 23B-Brad Robertson, [6]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 37-Trever Kirkland, [2]; 2. 35M-Cody Masse, [1]; 3. 33-Robert DeHaan, [5]; 4. 4-Bill Carey, [4]; 5. 2-James Setters, [3]; 6. (DNF) 56-Shad Petersen, [7]; 7. (DNF) 2JR-Kelly Miller, [6]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 2L-Logan Forler, [2]; 2. 27DD-David Hoiness, [1]; 3. 86-Zac Taylor, [4]; 4. 88-Travis Reber, [3]; 5. 9K-Kory Wermling, [5]; 6. 00-Roger Cummings, [6]

A Feature (30 Laps): 1. 2L-Logan Forler, [4]; 2. 27DD-David Hoiness, [9]; 3. 38B-Bryan Brown, [3]; 4. 2JR-Kelly Miller, [20]; 5. 86-Zac Taylor, [10]; 6. 77-Damon McCune, [1]; 7. 33-Robert DeHaan, [7]; 8. 31-Shane Moore, [14]; 9. 10-Anthony Farnsworth, [18]; 10. 35M-Cody Masse, [2]; 11. 88-Travis Reber, [12]; 12. 00-Roger Cummings, [17]; 13. 2-James Setters, [16]; 14. 3-Jordan Milne, [5]; 15. 23B-Brad Robertson, [19]; 16. (DNF) 9K-Kory Wermling, [13]; 17. (DNF) 37-Trever Kirkland, [8]; 18. (DNF) 23N-Rick Tessemaker, [6]; 19. (DNF) 4-Bill Carey, [11]; 20. (DNF) 56-Shad Petersen, [15]