Glenndon Forsythe Wins at Trail-Way Speedway

Trail-Way Speedway
Hanover, PA
Friday June 8, 2018
Heat Race #1 (10 Laps): 1. 00-Chris Frank, [2]; 2. 66A-Cody Fletcher, [6]; 3. 39-Jason Cunningham Jr, [7]; 4. 77-David Holbrook, [5]; 5. 11-Greg Plank, [1]; 6. (DNF) 12-Mike Bittinger, [3]; (DNS) 11D-Kody Hartlaub,
Heat Race #2 (10 Laps): 1. 89-Ashley Cappetta, [1]; 2. 99-Joe Trone Jr, [4]; 3. 511-John Sharpe, [2]; 4. 51-Austen Treuchet, [5]; 5. 10T-Brody Treaster, [3]; 6. (DNF) 35C-Cody Phillips, [7]; 7. (DNF) 13A-Trevin Caruccio, [6]
Heat Race #3 (10 Laps): 1. 69-Shane Hoff, [1]; 2. 48-Glenndon Forsythe, [3]; 3. 44-Dylan Norris, [4]; 4. 19D-Wyatt Hinkle, [5]; 5. 77K-Steven Kisamore, [6]; 6. 2-Dennis Gross, [2
A-Main (25 Laps): 1. 48-Glenndon Forsythe, [1]; 2. 66A-Cody Fletcher, [3]; 3. 99-Joe Trone Jr, [2]; 4. 44-Dylan Norris, [9]; 5. 00-Chris Frank, [6]; 6. 77-David Holbrook, [12]; 7. 12-Mike Bittinger, [16]; 8. 39-Jason Cunningham Jr, [7]; 9. 19D-Wyatt Hinkle, [11]; 10. 11D-Kody Hartlaub, [19]; 11. 51-Austen Treuchet, [10]; 12. 89-Ashley Cappetta, [5]; 13. 77K-Steven Kisamore, [15]; 14. 69-Shane Hoff, [4]; 15. 2-Dennis Gross, [18]; 16. 11-Greg Plank, [13]; 17. 35C-Cody Phillips, [17]; 18. 10T-Brody Treaster, [14]; 19. 13A-Trevin Caruccio, [20]; 20. 511-John Sharpe, [8]