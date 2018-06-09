Litt Licks the Field at Berlin

MARNE, Mi. (June 9, 2018) — Ryan Litt won the Auto Value Bumper to Bumper Sprint Car Series feature Saturday night at Berlin Raceway in dominating fashion. Litt started on the front row and led all 30 laps in route to the victory lapping into the top five. Brian Gerster moved up from the second row to finish in the runner up position nearly a half track behind Litt. Bobby Santos III rounded out the podium.

Auto Value Bumper to Bumper Super Sprints

Berlin Raceway

Marne, MI

Saturday June 9, 2018

Feature:

1. 07L – Ryan Litt

2. 50 – Brian Gerster

3. 22A – Bobby Santos

4. 22 – Derek Snyder

5. 42 – Jason Blonde

6. 6K – Kevin Feeney

7. 44A – Teddy Alberts

8. 0 – Doug Dietsch

9. 99 – Jason Cox

10. 75C – Jerry Caryer

11. 11P – Tom Patterson

12. 5 – Don Dietsch