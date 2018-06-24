Grant Visits Perris and Takes home CRA Cash

From USAC

PERRIS, Ca. (June 23, 2018) — Justin Grant of Ione, Calif., a regular on USAC’s AMSOIL National Sprint campaign, ventured west and captured Saturday night’s 30-lap AMSOIL USAC/CRA Sprint feature at Perris Auto Speedway. He battled Damion Gardner for the second half of the race before finally leading the final six laps for the win in his Reinbold/Underwood machine. Gardner, who led 10 laps, finished second ahead of Brody Roa, Austin Williams and Jake Swanson. Matt Mitchell posted the fastest Woodland Auto Display qualifying run.

AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR SERIES RACE RESULTS: June 23, 2018 – Perris, California – Perris Auto Speedway

WOODLAND AUTO DISPLAY QUALIFICATIONS: 1. Matt Mitchell, 34AZ, Grau/Burkhart-16.710; 2. Austin Williams, 2, Jory-16.770; 3. Justin Grant, 19, Reinbold/Underwood-16.777; 4. Jake Swanson, 92, Sertich-16.794; 5. Logan Williams, 5, Jory-16.799; 6. Damion Gardner, 4, Alexander-16.814; 7. Brody Roa, 91R, BR-16.887; 8. Cody Williams, 44, Jory-16.975; 9. Max Adams, 5M, Adams-17.081; 10. Matt Rossi, 02, Rossi-17.090; 11. Chris Gansen, 4G, Gansen-17.144; 12. A.J. Bender, 21, Bender-17.365; 13. R.J. Johnson, 42, Cheney-17.402; 14. Randy Waitman, 90, Waitman-17.506; 15. Trent Williams, 52V, Williams-17.556; 16. Verne Sweeney, 98V, Tracy-17.570; 17. Matt Stewart, 23, Bellegante-17.624; 18. Tommy Malcolm, 5X, Napier-17.852; 19. Tye Mihocko, 5T, Mihocko-17.991; 20. Jeff Dyer, 39, Cal-Sun-17.18.035; 21. Tony Everhart, 55, Everhart-18.132; 22. Gary Marshall Jr., 72, Marshall-18.207; 23. Joel Rayborne, 12B, Blair-18.469; 24. Austin Ervine, 51, AJ-20.562.

EXTREME MUFFLERS FIRST HEAT: (10 laps) 1. Swanson, 2. Johnson, 3. Sweeney, 4. Mitchell, 5. Rossi, 6. Mihocko, 7. Marshall, 8. Roa. NT

CIRCLE TRACK PERFORMANCE/ROD END SUPPLY SECOND HEAT: (10 laps) 1. Gansen, 2. L.Williams, 3. A.Williams, 4. Stewart, 5. C.Williams, 6. Waitman, 7. Dyer, 8. Rayborne. 2:57.44.

KEIZER ALUMINUM WHEELS/ROD END SUPPLY THIRD HEAT: (10 laps) 1. Gardner, 2. Malcolm, 3. Grant, 4. T.Willliams, 5. Adams, 6. Bender, 7. Everhart, 8. Ervine. 2:54.08.

COMPETITION SUSPENSION INCORPORATED/ROD END SUPPLY SEMI: (12 laps) 1. Roa, 2. Bender, 3. Adams, 4. C.Williams, 5. Rossi, 6. Waitman, 7. Everhart, 8. Rayborne, 9. Ervine, 10. Dyer, 11. Marshall, 12. Mihocko. NT

FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Justin Grant, 2. Damion Gardner, 3. Brody Roa, 4. Austin Williams, 5. Jake Swanson, 6. Tommy Malcolm, 7. Max Adams, 8. Cody Williams, 9. R.J. Johnson, 10. Logan Williams, 11. A.J. Bender, 12. Chris Gansen, 13. Trent Williams, 14. Matt Stewart, 15. Randy Waitman, 16. Joel Rayborne, 17. Jeff Dyer, 18. Verne Sweeney, 19. Austin Ervine, 20. Tony Everhart, 21. Matt Rossi, 22. Matt Mitchell. NT

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-2 L.Williams, Laps 3-11 Gardner, Laps 12-23 Grant, Lap 24 Gardner, Laps 25-30 Grant.

SALDANA RACING PRODUCTS/RACING OPTICS HARD CHARGER: Tommy Malcolm (18th to 6th)

NEW AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR POINTS: 1-Gardner-450, 2-Swanson-428, 3-Roa-421, 4-C.Williams-341, 5-Johnson-320, 6-A.Williams-303, 7-Adams-293, 8-Malcolm-287, 9-Bender-275, 10-L.Williams-243.

NEXT AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR RACE: July 7 – Santa Maria (CA) Raceway – “Doug Fort Memorial”