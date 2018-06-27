E3 Spark Plugs Joins the Lucas Oil Empire Super Sprints as a Major Sponsor

By Dean Reynolds

SYRACUSE, NY – In a major sponsorship announcement, the Lucas Oil Empire Super Sprints (ESS) welcome E3 Spark Plugs from Ponte Verda, Florida. E3 has come aboard being the title sponsor of all the timed hot lap sessions for the 2018, 35th Anniversary Tour for ESS.

“Having E3 coming aboard is a big boost to our program,” stated ESS President Chuck Miller, “To have a company that is well recognized in the motorsports community joining our sponsorship family is pretty special. We hope to have them with us for many years to come.”

Timed hot lap sessions kick off every full point ESS event and with the backing from E3 each driver that posts the fastest time of their group will receive a cash bonus. On most nights, four sessions are used to set the qualifying heat lineups.

The spark plug is a critical device that supplies the spark (or flame kernel) for your car, truck, motorcycle or small engine. However, the basic plug design really hasn’t changed that much since the original ones used by Henry Ford back in 1904. E3 was formed to find a better design that would provide E3 customers with performance advantages such as increased power, improved fuel efficiency and a reduction in hazardous engine emissions that can contribute to global warming.

Fans can most recognize E3 as the official spark plug of the National Hot Rod Association (NHRA). Please visit www.e3sparkplugs.com where you can get information on spark plugs not only for racing but for all forms of automotive, motorcycle, lawn and garden, powersports and so much more.

Syracuse, NY’s Donath MotorWorx has already been using the E3 plug and has just recently visited victory lane with Shawn Donath winning the last ESS event at Utica-Rome Speedway.

Welcome aboard to E3 Spark Plugs as a big addition to the 35th Anniversary Tour for ESS and with their help it just adds to the long tradition of excitement guaranteed!

For more Information on the Lucas Oil Empire Super Sprints:

Web: www.empiresupersprints.com

Twitter: @ESSprints

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/EmpireSuperSprints