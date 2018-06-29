Allstar Performance Event List: June 29 – July 1, 2018

The following is a list of open wheel events taking place June 29 – July 1, 2018 presented by Allstar Performance. We try our best to keep the schedule updated, but we are not always made aware of schedule changes or cancellations. Always check and verify before attending any event. If you see an event that is missing or listed incorrectly please contact us with the correct information.
Friday June 29, 2018
Accord Speedway – Accord, NY – USA – Non-Wing Crate Sprint Cars
Afton Motorsports Park – Afton, NY – USA – Capital Region Sprintcar Agency
Attica Raceway Park – Attica, OH – USA – FAST – 305 Sprint Car Series
Attica Raceway Park – Attica, OH – USA – FAST – 410 Sprint Car Series
Black Hills Speedway – Rapid City, SD – USA – Non-Wing 360 Sprint Cars
Bloomington Speedway – Bloomington, IN – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Columbus Speedway – Columbus, MS – USA – United Sprint Car Series – USCS Summer Shootout
Crowley’s Ridge Raceway – Paragould, AR – USA – ASCS – Mid-South Region – ASCS Mid-South Speedweek
Daugherty Speedway – Boswell, IN – USA – Midwest Sprint Car Series
Gas City I-69 Speedway – Gas City, IN – USA – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars
Granite City Speedway – Suak Rapids, MN – USA – UMSS – Traditional Sprint Car Series – North/South Shootout
Granite City Speedway – Suak Rapids, MN – USA – UMSS – Winged Sprint Car Series
Grays Harbor Raceway – Elma, WA – USA – ASCS – National Tour / Summer Thunder Series – Fred Brownfield Classic
Grays Harbor Raceway – Elma, WA – USA – Northwest Focus Midget Series – Fred Brownfield Classic
I-96 Speedway – Lake Odessa, Mi – USA – Great Lakes Super Sprints
Jackson County Speedway – Jackson, OH – USA – Ohio Thunder RaceSaver Series
Jackson Motorplex – Jackson, MN – USA – Midwest Sprint Touring Series / Nebraska 360 Sprint Car Series
Jackson Motorplex – Jackson, MN – USA – NSL – Non-Wing Sprint Cars
Jackson Motorplex – Jackson, MN – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Jacksonville Speedway – Jacksonville, IL – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Knoxville Raceway – Knoxville, IA – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Knoxville Raceway – Knoxville, IA – USA – World of Outlaws
Lee USA Speedway – Lee, NH – USA – Small Block Supermodifieds
Lernerville Speedway – Sarver, PA – USA – Allegheny Sprint Tour / Laurel Highlands Sprint Car Series
Lernerville Speedway – Sarver, PA – USA – Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series
Lernerville Speedway – Sarver, PA – USA – RUSH Crate Sprint Car Series
Limaland Motorsports Park – Lima, OH – USA – National Racing Alliance – Speedweekend
Madison International Speedway – Oregon, WI – USA – USAC – Silver Crown Championship
Missouri State Fair Speedway – Sedalia, MO – USA – ASCS – Warrior Region
Mitchell Raceway – Fairbanks, AK – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Ohsweken Speedway – Ohsweken, ONT – ONT – Crate Sprint Cars
Ohsweken Speedway – Ohsweken, ONT – ONT – Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Penn Can Speedway – Susquehanna, PA – USA – Non-Wing Sprint Cars
Plymouth Speedway – Plymouth, IN – USA – All Star Circuit of Champions
Red Dirt Raceway – Meeker, OK – USA – Sprint Series of Oklahoma
River Cities Speedway – Grand Forks, ND – USA – Northern Outlaw Sprint Association
RPM Speedway – Crandall, TX – USA – POWRi – West Midget Series
Silver Dollar Speedway – Chico, CA – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Silver Dollar Speedway – Chico, CA – USA – Wingless Sprints
Spencer Speedway – Williamson, NY – USA – SBS Series
Trail-Way Speedway – Hanover, PA – USA – Winged 358 Sprint Cars
US 36 Raceway – Osborn, MO – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Western Speedway – Victoria, BC – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Williams Grove Speedway – Mechanicsburg, PA – USA – Winged 358 Sprint Cars
Williams Grove Speedway – Mechanicsburg, PA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – PA Speedweek
Saturday June 30, 2018
34 Raceway – Burlington, IA – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars
81 Speedway – Park City, KS – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Antioch Speedway – Antioch, CA – USA – Wingless Sprints
Arlington Raceway – Arlington, MN – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Atomic Speedway – Chillicothe, OH – USA – Ohio Thunder RaceSaver Series
Atomic Speedway – Chillicothe, OH – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Bakersfield Speedway – Bakersfield, CA – USA – Western RaceSaver Series
BAPS Motor Speedway – York Haven, PA – USA – Super Sportsman
Battlegrounds Speedway – Highlands, TX – USA – ASCS – Gulf South Region
Bear Ridge Speedway – Bradford, VT – USA – USAC – Speed 2 DMA Midget Car Championship
Bear Ridge Speedway – Bradford, VT – USA – Wingless Auto Club
Boone Speedway – Boone, IA – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Butler Motor Speedway – Quincy, MI – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Cedar Lake Speedway – New Richmond, WI – USA – UMSS – Traditional Sprint Car Series – North/South Shootout
Cedar Lake Speedway – New Richmond, WI – USA – UMSS – Winged Sprint Car Series
Charleston Speedway – Charleston, IL – USA – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars
Cottage Grove Speedway – Cottage Grove, OR – USA – Limited Sprints
Devil’s Bowl Speedway – Mesquite, TX – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Dinosaur Downs Speedway – Drumheller, AB – USA – Alberta Sportsman Tour
Dirt Oval at Route 66 – Joliet, IL – USA – All Star Circuit of Champions / Interstate Racing Association / Midwest Open Wheel Association
Dirt Oval at Route 66 – Joliet, ILL – USA – POWRi – WAR Wildcard Sprint Car Series
Dodge City Raceway Park – Dodge City, KS – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Eagle Raceway – Eagle, NE – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Fremont Speedway – Fremont, OH – USA – FAST – 305 Sprint Car Series
Fremont Speedway – Fremont, OH – USA – FAST – 410 Sprint Car Series
Fremont Speedway – Fremont, OH – USA – National Racing Alliance – Speedweekend
Grandview Speedway – Bechtelsville, PA – USA – Mid-Atlantic Sprint Series
Grays Harbor Raceway – Elma, WA – USA – ASCS – National Tour / Summer Thunder Series – Fred Brownfield Classic
Grays Harbor Raceway – Elma, WA – USA – Northwest Focus Midget Series – Fred Brownfield Classic
I-30 Speedway – Little Rock, AR – USA – ASCS – Mid-South Region – ASCS Mid-South Speedweek
I-76 Speedway – Fort Morgan, CO – USA – Colorado IMCA RaceSaver Sprint Car Series
Kennedale Speedway Park – Kennedale, TX – USA – POWRi – West Midget Series
Kennedale Speedway Park – Kennedale, TX – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Kickapoo Speedway – Oakwood, IL – USA – Midwest Sprint Car Series
Knoxville Raceway – Knoxville, IA – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Knoxville Raceway – Knoxville, IA – USA – World of Outlaws
Lake Ozark Speedway – Eldon, MO – USA – ASCS – Warrior Region
Lake Ozark Speedway – Eldon, MO – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Land of Legends Raceway – Canandaigua, NY – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Langley Speedway – Hampton, BA – USA – Virginia Sprint Series
Lawrenceburg Speedway – Lawrenceburg, IN – USA – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars
Lawton Speedway – Lawton, OK – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Lawton Speedway – Lawton, OK – USA – Wingless Limited Sprints
Lincoln Park Speedway – Putnamville, IN – USA – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars
Lincoln Speedway – Abbottstown,PA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – PA Speedweek / Kevin Gobrecht Memorial
Lonestar Speedway – Kilgore, TX – USA – Sprint Car Bandits
Lovelock Speedway – Lovelock, NV – USA – Northern Nevada Winged Sprints
Macon Speedway – Macon, IL – USA – POWRi – National Midget Series
Magic Valley Speedway – Twin Falls, ID – USA – Idaho Six Cylinder Racing League
Merritt Speedway – Merritt, MI – USA – Great Lakes Super Sprints
Monadnock Speedway – Winchester, NH – USA – International Super Modified Association
New Egypt Speedway – New Egypt, NJ – USA – Northeast Wingless Sprint Cars
New Stateline Speedway – Busti, NY – USA – RUSH Crate Sprint Car Series
North Alabama Speedway – Tuscumbia, AL – USA – United Sprint Car Series – USCS Summer Shootout
Oswego Speedway – Oswego, NY – USA – Small Block Supermodifieds
Oswego Speedway – Oswego, NY – USA – Supermodifieds
Owosso Speedway – Owosso, MI – USA – Must See Racing
Paragon Speedway – Paragon, IN – USA – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars
Park Jefferson International Speedway – Jefferson, SD – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Placerville Speedway – Placerville, CA – USA – King of the West Sprint Car Series
Placerville Speedway – Placerville, CA – USA – Sprint Car Challenge Tour
Plymouth Dirt Track – Plymouth, WI – USA – Midwest Sprint Car Association
Port Royal Speedway – Port Royal, PA – USA – PA Sprint Series
Port Royal Speedway – Port Royal, PA – USA – Winged 358 Sprint Cars
Riverside International Speedway – West Memphis, AR – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Santa Maria Speedway – Santa Maria, CA – USA – Non-Wing 360 Sprint Cars
Selinsgrove Speedway – Selinsgrove, PA – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Sharon Speedway – Hartford, OH – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Southern Oregon Speedway – Medford, OR – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Sumter Speedway – Sumter, SC – USA – Carolina Sprint Tour
Valley Speedway – Grain Valley, MO – USA – POWRi – Allstar Midgets
Valley Speedway – Grain Valley, MO – USA – POWRi – Outlaw Sprints
Ventura Raceway – Ventura, CA – USA – Focus Midgets
Ventura Raceway – Ventura, CA – USA – Senior Sprints
Ventura Raceway – Ventura, CA – USA – USAC – Western States Midget Championship
Wayne County Speedway – Orrville, OH – USA – Ohio Valley Sprint Car Association
Waynesfield Raceway Park – Waynesfield, OH – USA – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars
Western Speedway – Victoria, BC – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Sunday July 1, 2018
141 Speedway – Francis Creek, WI – USA – Interstate Racing Association
Birch Run Raceway – Birch Run, MI – USA – Must See Racing
Dinosaur Downs Speedway – Drumheller, AB – USA – Alberta Sportsman Tour
Double-X Speedway – California, MO – USA – ASCS – Warrior Region
Lincoln Speedway – Lincoln, IL – USA – POWRi – National Midget Series
Path Valley Speedway Park – Spring Run, PA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – PA Speedweek
Petaluma Speedway – Petaluma, CA – USA – Sprint Car Challenge Tour
Stuart Speedway – Stuart, NE – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars