Kennedy, Martin and Schriever Score Spencer Radio Group Night Wins at Jackson Motorplex

From Inside Line Promotions

JACKSON, Minn. (June 29, 2018) – Thomas Kennedy visited Victory Lane for the first time while Jason Martin and Alex Schriever each earned their second trip of the season into the Winner’s Circle at Jackson Motorplex on Friday during Spencer Radio Group Night.

Kennedy became the third different winner in the third round of the DeKalb/Asgrow presents the Midwest Power Series by GRP Motorsports, which featured 37 drivers during a 360ci winged sprint car race that was sanctioned by the Carpet Land Nebraska 360 Sprints and Midwest Sprint Touring Series.

Cody Ledger, who swapped the lead with Kennedy during the feature, recorded a runner-up result with Derrik Lusk rounding out the podium. Eric Lutz placed fourth and Lee Grosz ended fifth.

Ledger, Grosz, Bill Boles and Kennedy were the heat race winners. Lusk claimed the dash and Jack Dover garnered the B Main win.

Martin hustled from 12th to become the first repeat winner in the Heartland Steel RaceSaver sprint cars presented by Wyffels Hybrids division. Kaleb Johnson powered from 11th to a second-place outing to extend his lead in the championship standings. Colin Smith finished third with Shane Fick fourth and Dusty Ballenger fifth.

Martin, Bill Johnson and Ballenger each won a heat race.

Schriever maneuvered from fourth to garner his second NSL non-wing sprint cars presented by HitchDoc triumph of the season and add to his lead in the championship standings. Brandon Halverson, who won the lone heat race, charged from seventh to second place with Miles Grein, Jeff Davis and Sid Denzer rounding out the top five, respectively.

Jackson Motorplex will be dormant next weekend before the 4/10-mile oval welcomes the same divisions on July 13. The Carpet Land Nebraska 360 Sprints and Midwest Sprint Touring Series will be joined by the Upper Midwest Sprint Car Series for another round of DeKalb/Asgrow presents the Midwest Power Series by GRP Motorsports. Heartland Steel RaceSaver sprint cars presented by Wyffels Hybrids and NSL non-wing sprint cars presented by HitchDoc will also be competing.

360 SPRINT CARS

A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 21K-Thomas Kennedy (3); 2. 35L-Cody Ledger (2); 3. 2-Derrik Lusk (1); 4. 6-Eric Lutz (9); 5. 4J-Lee Grosz (7); 6. 20G-Chris Graf (6); 7. 18-Ryan Roberts (5); 8. 25-Dylan Peterson (14); 9. 14-Jody Rosenboom (19); 10. 20-Brant O’Banion (20); 11. 32-Trevor Serbus (11); 12. 2H-Bill Boles (4); 13. 17B-Ryan Bickett (12); 14. 4X-Eric Schulz (16); 15. 75B-Tommy Barber (18); 16. 33-James Broty (15); 17. 13MJ-Brandon Halverson (13); 18. (DNF) 53-Jack Dover (17); 19. (DNF) 11X-Gregg Bakker (10); 20. (DNF) 36-Jason Martin (8).

B Feature (12 Laps): 1. 53-Jack Dover (5); 2. 75B-Tommy Barber (1); 3. 14-Jody Rosenboom (2); 4. 20-Brant O’Banion (6); 5. 35-Skylar Prochaska (8); 6. 4W-Matt Wasmund (7); 7. 03-Shayle Bade (10); 8. 77-John Klabunde (13); 9. 42-Kevin Flowers (9); 10. 10J-Justin Jacobsma (4); 11. 5T-Mark Toews (18); 12. 86-Donovan Peterson (16); 13. 75-Brandon Geldner (11); 14. 13JM-Jordan Martens (12); 15. 29-Lyle Howey III (19); 16. 1-Dean Brown (20); 17. 2OP-Dylan Opdahl (15); 18. (DNF) 48-Taylor Forbes (14); 19. (DNF) 4-Cody Hansen (3); 20. (DNF) Y4-Logan Domagala (17); (DNS) 101-Chuck McGillivray.

Dash (6 Laps): 1. 2-Derrik Lusk (1); 2. 35L-Cody Ledger (2); 3. 21K-Thomas Kennedy (3); 4. 2H-Bill Boles (4); 5. 18-Ryan Roberts (6); 6. 20G-Chris Graf (5).

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 35L-Cody Ledger (1); 2. 18-Ryan Roberts (4); 3. 13MJ-Brandon Halverson (2); 4. 20G-Chris Graf (9); 5. 75B-Tommy Barber (6); 6. 53-Jack Dover (7); 7. 75-Brandon Geldner (5); 8. 77-John Klabunde (8); 9. 2OP-Dylan Opdahl (10); 10. (DNF) 101-Chuck McGillivray (3).

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 4J-Lee Grosz (1); 2. 36-Jason Martin (3); 3. 17B-Ryan Bickett (4); 4. 2-Derrik Lusk (9); 5. 4W-Matt Wasmund (2); 6. 35-Skylar Prochaska (6); 7. 42-Kevin Flowers (8); 8. 86-Donovan Peterson (5); 9. 1-Dean Brown (7).

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 2H-Bill Boles (2); 2. 32-Trevor Serbus (1); 3. 11X-Gregg Bakker (5); 4. 4X-Eric Schulz (4); 5. 14-Jody Rosenboom (6); 6. 33-James Broty (9); 7. 03-Shayle Bade (7); 8. 5T-Mark Toews (3); 9. (DNF) 29-Lyle Howey III (8).

Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 21K-Thomas Kennedy (5); 2. 6-Eric Lutz (3); 3. 25-Dylan Peterson (2); 4. 10J-Justin Jacobsma (1); 5. 4-Cody Hansen (6); 6. 20-Brant O’Banion (7); 7. 13JM-Jordan Martens (4); 8. 48-Taylor Forbes (8); 9. (DNF) Y4-Logan Domagala (9).

HEARTLAND STEEL RACESAVER SPRINT CARS PRESENTED BY WYFFELS HYBRIDS

A Feature (20 Laps): 1. 5X-Jason Martin (12); 2. 22-Kaleb Johnson (11); 3. 05-Colin Smith (3); 4. 7X-Shane Fick (7); 5. 2D-Dusty Ballenger (5); 6. 33-Trevor Smith (15); 7. 20-Brant OBanion (6); 8. 56-Bill Johnson (4); 9. 23-Brandon Bosma (9); 10. 51A-Elliot Amdahl (10); 11. 4SN-Nate Eakin (8); 12. 05X-Brandon Allen (20); 13. 8K-Micah Slendy (16); 14. 7-John Sullivan (2); 15. 77-Taylor Ryan (14); 16. 1S-Ryan Voss (18); 17. (DNF) 4S-Michael Stien (1); 18. (DNF) 55-Justin Allen (17); 19. (DNF) 47-lincon drewis (22); 20. (DNF) 18-Dalton Domagala (13); 21. (DNF) 8-Jacob Hughes (19); (DNS) 7L-Jesse Lindberg.

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 5X-Jason Martin (6); 2. 20-Brant O’Banion (4); 3. 05-Colin Smith (3); 4. 23-Brandon Bosma (8); 5. 18-Dalton Domagala (1); 6. 8K-Micah Slendy (2); 7. 8-Jacob Hughes (5); (DNS) 47-lincon drewis.

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 56-Bill Johnson (3); 2. 7X-Shane Fick (4); 3. 51A-Elliot Amdahl (5); 4. 7-John Sullivan (2); 5. 77-Taylor Ryan (6); 6. 55-Justin Allen (7); 7. (DNF) 7L-Jesse Lindberg (1).

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 2D-Dusty Ballenger (3); 2. 4S-Michael Stien (1); 3. 4SN-Nate Eakin (4); 4. 22-Kaleb Johnson (5); 5. 33-Trevor Smith (7); 6. 1S-Ryan Voss (6); 7. 05X-Brandon Allen (2).

NSL NON-WING SPRINT CARS PRESENTED BY HITCHDOC

A Feature (15 Laps): 1. 0-Alex Schriever (4); 2. 13MJ-Brandon Halverson (7); 3. 38-Miles Grein (3); 4. 7X-Jeff Davis (2); 5. 73-Sid Denzer (1); 6. (DNF) 7XX-Clinton Bruns (6); 7. (DNF) 0X-Brandon Stevenson (5).

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 13MJ-Brandon Halverson (1); 2. 7XX-Clinton Bruns (4); 3. 0X-Brandon Stevenson (3); 4. 0-Alex Schriever (7); 5. 38-Miles Grein (5); 6. 7X-Jeff Davis (2); 7. 73-Sid Denzer (6).