Martin Ends Drought to Get First Career Attica FAST 410 Win;

From Brian Liskai

ATTICA, Ohio (June 29, 2018) – Brock Martin ended a two year winless streak in 410 sprint car racing Friday, June 29, claiming his first ever win at Attica Raceway Park. Martin, who destroyed a car a few weeks ago while battling for the lead at Attica, had to take some time off as well due to an illness.

Martin, from Wooster, Ohio, used a lapped car as a pick to take the lead from Adam Kekich on lap 18 and drove away for the victory on Baumann Auto Group/Kear’s Speed Shop/Edward Jones-Mike Neill Advisor Fan Appreciation Night.

“Joe and Diane Seeling took a chance on me and I can’t thank them enough. Floyd, JR and everyone that helps out on this. Last year we struggled and this year we brought on my dad and my buddy Matt to help out. I knew I had to utilize the top and make what I could out of it. That’s where I like to run at this place…where you can really get after it. I was struggling off of two but I think everyone was a little bit. My dad always tells me to keep digging so I kept digging,” Martin said beside his Sugar Street Bar & Grill, Northwest Ohio Towing, Beaverdam Fleet Service, Guerne Heights Drive-In, Kistler Racing Products backed #97.

“This is the first time I’ve had a win since my Grandma passed away at the end of 2016 so this one is for her and my family, my mom and dad and my brother who worked for Jason Johnson for two years. We’re definitely thinking about his family. My girlfriend Samantha has been an absolute rock in my life and has put me in the right direction. My brother’s wife Kate is a big supporter of me too. I can’t thank all those people enough,” Martin added in the Engine Pro Victory Lane.

Craig Mintz finished third to maintain his lead in the All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads FAST 410 Championship Series Presented by Ohio Logistics. Mintz, who battled the last eight laps of the race with T.J. Michael, required medical attention due to the hot conditions following the race, though he was alert and talking to the EMTs.

Fremont, Ohio’s Jamie Miller has been on a roll in 305 sprint competition, coming into the night leading the JLH General Contractor FAST 305 Championship Series Presented by Engine Pro points after sweeping the series events two weeks ago. He inherited the lead when John Ivy pulled off on lap nine and picked his way through traffic to score his third straight FAST victory. It was the second of the year at Attica for the former track champion and the 19th of his career at the track, moving him into fifth on the division’s all-time win list. Miller avoided disaster with five laps to go when he clipped an infield tire barrier but was able to keep rolling.

“I think I felt one…I nicked it a little bit. I’m kind of in shock that we’re here again. It’s three FAST races. It’s pretty cool. I was picking and choosing when I had to run a little harder to get by the lappers. Most of them were messing up here and there and I just had to be there to capitalize. Motor was a little warm there toward the end and it would stumble on me if I got crossed up too much,” Miller said beside his Sonic Hauling, Fostoria Mod Shop, Phil Rister Racing, NAPA of Attica, Reedtown Tavern, Branham Builders, Crown Battery, Avon by Angie, Sparting Underground backed #26.

In the Callie’s Performance Products 410 Sprint A-main, Adam Kekich and TJ Michael brought the field to green with Kekich gaining the advantage. Action ground to a half with two laps in when Shawn Valenti took a tumble, with Jess Stiger and Dan McCarron caught up in the crash. Valenti was uninjured while both McCarron and Stiger were able to rejoin the race.

A lap and another caution for a Paige Polyak spin.. When the green flew Kekich maintained the lead while Michael and Martin battled for second. Martin was finally able to take the runner-up spot on lap seven while Michael now battled with Mintz. Kekich began to pull away until he reeled in the back of the pack at the half-way point. Martin closed the gap quickly and when Kekich got hung up on the bottom groove by a lapped car, Martin drove to his outside to take the lead on lap 19. Once in the lead Martin steadily pulled away while the battle for second had the huge crowd on the edge of their seats.

Mintz was able to take second on lap 21 and Michael followed into third a lap later. As Martin blasted his way around the lapped cars Mintz and Michael swapped the runner-up spot several times. Martin drove to the checkers while Michael got by Mintz on the last corner of the last lap for the runner-up finish. Tim Shaffer and Cap Henry rounded out the top five.

Miller and John Ivy paced the field for the Fremont Fence 305 Sprint A-main which took four attempts to get a lap scored as Justin Adams coasted to a stop on the first try followed by a Jerry Dahms tip-over on the second attempt and a Matt Russell spin on the third try. On the fourth green Ivy took the lead over Miller, Dustin Stroup, Jason Keckler, Kyle Peters and Kyle Capodice. As Ivy and Miller pulled away, Stroup and Peters swapped the third position several times before the caution flew on lap six.

Ivy got a tremendous restart and pulled away from Miller as Peters claimed third over Stroup and Capodice. But, something went amiss for Ivy as he pulled to the pits before lap nine was scored, handing the lead to Miller. Miller worked his way through traffic like a surgeon but with eight laps to go Peters had cut into his lead with Capodice and defending FAST champion Paul Weaver also closing. Miller struck one of the infield tires with five to go as he exited turn four, but he kept rolling though Peters and Weaver closed on his rear bumper.

Miller was able to drive tot he win over Peters, Weaver, Capodice and Stroup.

The FAST 410 and 305 teams will travel to Fremont Speedway in Fremont, Ohio Saturday, June 30 before heading to Waynesfield Raceway Park in Waynesfield, Ohio Tuesday, July 3.

About the FAST Championship Series:

The FAST Series was started as a way to promote the great racing fans have enjoyed in Northwest/North Central Ohio at Attica Raceway Park and Fremont Speedway – thus the FAST acronym stood for Fremont Attica Sprint Title. Over the past couple of years the series has expanded to include other tracks and is now known as simply the FAST Championship Series.

Those who are seeking additional information regarding the 2018 All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads FAST Series presented by Ohio Logistics, or the 2018 JLH General Contractors FAST ‘305’ Series presented by Engine Pro, can do so by logging on to the official online home of the FAST Series at www.fastondirt.com. Be sure to stay updated on everything FAST related and ‘Like’ FAST on Facebook at fb.com/fastondirt and follow FAST on Twitter at @FASTseries.

FAST On Dirt, Inc. would like to thank the following contributors to the 2018 FAST Series point fund: All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads, Ohio Logistics, JLH General Contractors, Engine Pro, Kistler Racing Products, Engler Machine & Tool, CP-Carillo Pistons, Design Graphics Group Inc., SCS Gearbox, Reebar Die Casting, Hoseheads.com, Level Performance, Young’s RV Centers, Gressman Powersports, Hoserville Ohio, Jon Wright’s Custom Chrome Plating, Fremont Fence, Baumann Auto Group, Fricker’s, Goofy Golf, NAPA Auto Parts, Hoosier Tire, UNOH, Welty Financial Services, EZ Shop, US Army, Weld Racing Wheels, Joe and Fran Darmofal and the Pub 400 of Fremont

About JLH General Contractor:

Based in Fremont , Ohio and owned by long-time racing supporter Jon Horn, The JLH Co. LLC is your one-stop for custom home remodeling, plaster restoration, and drywall installation services. Their dedicated craftsmen will help you build the home you want out of the house you have. You can also trust JLH for construction services, including garages and pole barns. JLH also provides custom siding, roofing and window installation. Visit for more information

About Engine Pro

Engine Parts Group, Inc. the parent of Engine Pro was founded in 1989 by independent engine parts distributors looking for a way to work cooperatively in buying and marketing. Today it functions as both a distribution network for brand name internal engine parts and as a specialty engine parts producer, marketing under the Engine Pro name. Engine Pro sells exclusively to engine builders, machine shops and jobbers. As part of our tradition of specializing in distributing engine parts to engine professionals, Engine Parts Group now serves more than 12,000 customers from 36 distribution centers. Engine Pro products high performance engine parts and the line continues to grow with the frequent addition of new parts and applications. Engine Pro brand products are designed to offer the highest quality in high performance parts along with a moderate price to give racers and performance engine builders a more affordable way to do what they do best—win races. Find the nearest Engine pro distributed at enginepro.com.

Attica Raceway Park

Friday, June 29, 2018

Kear’s Speed Shop/Baumann Auto Group/Edward Jones-Mike Neill Advisor Night

Starting position – [*]

410 Sprints – Callie’s Performance Products

Qualifying

1.16-Chris Andrews, 12.949; 2.97-Broc Martin, 12.949; 3.23-DJ Foos, 12.991; 4.09-Craig Mintz, 13.004; 5.5R-Byron Reed, 13.145; 6.5K-Adam Kekich, 13.259; 7.49X-Tim Shaffer, 13.310; 8.5T-Travis Philo, 13.324; 9.19P-Paige Polyak, 13.336; 10.9-Jordan Ryan, 13.343; 11.8J-Jess Stiger, 13.347; 12.35-Stuart Brubaker, 13.348; 13.4-Cap Henry, 13.391; 14.17-Caleb Helms, 13.399; 15.7X-Dylan Kingan, 13.407; 16.2-Ricky Peterson, 13.475; 17.22M-Dan McCarron, 13.501; 18.9Z-Duane Zablocki, 13.519; 19.98-Joe Trenca, 13.520; 20.2L-Landon LaLonde, 13.528; 21.7-Shawn Valenti, 13.579; 22.8M-TJ Michael, 13.651; 23.68G-Tyler Gunn, 13.776; 24.53-Brayden Fox, 13.811; 25.27B-Boston Mead, 13.815; 26.20I-Kelsey Ivy, 13.831; 27.2+-Brian Smith, 14.067; 28.41-Thomas Schinderle, 14.091; 29.21N-Frankie Nervo, 14.164; 30.96AU-Bruce White, 14.612;

Heat 1, Group A – (8 Laps, top 4 to A)

1. 49X-Tim Shaffer[4] ; 2. 2-Ricky Peterson[1] ; 3. 8J-Jess Stiger[3] ; 4. 7-Shawn Valenti[6] ; 5. 53-Brayden Fox[7] ; 6. 41-Thomas Schinderle[8] ; 7. 7X-Dylan Kingan[2] ; 8. 2L-Landon LaLonde[5]

Heat 2, Group B – (8 Laps, top 4 to A)

1. 09-Craig Mintz[1] ; 2. 23-DJ Foos[2] ; 3. 97-Broc Martin[3] ; 4. 27B-Boston Mead[6] ; 5. 5T-Travis Philo[5] ; 6. 20I-Kelsey Ivy[7] ; 7. 21N-Frankie Nervo[8] ; 8. 16-Chris Andrews[4]

Heat 3, Group C – (8 Laps, top 4 to A)

1. 35-Stuart Brubaker[1] ; 2. 5R-Byron Reed[4] ; 3. 5K-Adam Kekich[3] ; 4. 19P-Paige Polyak[2] ; 5. 22M-Dan McCarron[5] ; 6. 98-Joe Trenca[6] ; 7. 2+-Brian Smith[7]

Heat 4, Group D – (8 Laps, top 4 to A)

1. 4-Cap Henry[3] ; 2. 8M-TJ Michael[5] ; 3. 9-Jordan Ryan[4] ; 4. 17-Caleb Helms[2] ; 5. 68G-Tyler Gunn[6] ; 6. 96AU-Bruce White[7] ; 7. 9Z-Duane Zablocki[1]

B-Main 1 – (10 Laps, top 4 to A)

1. 5T-Travis Philo[2] ; 2. 68G-Tyler Gunn[4] ; 3. 22M-Dan McCarron[3] ; 4. 16-Chris Andrews[14] ; 5. 53-Brayden Fox[1] ; 6. 9Z-Duane Zablocki[12] ; 7. 98-Joe Trenca[7] ; 8. 41-Thomas Schinderle[5] ; 9. 2+-Brian Smith[11] ; 10. 20I-Kelsey Ivy[6] ; 11. 21N-Frankie Nervo[10] ; 12. 96AU-Bruce White[8] ; 13. 2L-Landon LaLonde[13] ; 14. 7X-Dylan Kingan[9]

A-Main 1 – (30 Laps)

1. 97-Broc Martin[4] ; 2. 8M-TJ Michael[2] ; 3. 09-Craig Mintz[6] ; 4. 49X-Tim Shaffer[9] ; 5. 4-Cap Henry[3] ; 6. 5K-Adam Kekich[1] ; 7. 35-Stuart Brubaker[7] ; 8. 68G-Tyler Gunn[18] ; 9. 5R-Byron Reed[10] ; 10. 16-Chris Andrews[20] ; 11. 2-Ricky Peterson[8] ; 12. 9-Jordan Ryan[14] ; 13. 5T-Travis Philo[17] ; 14. 23-DJ Foos[5] ; 15. 19P-Paige Polyak[13] ; 16. 27B-Boston Mead[12] ; 17. 22M-Dan McCarron[19] ; 18. 8J-Jess Stiger[11] ; 19. 7-Shawn Valenti[15] ; 20. 17-Caleb Helms[16]

Hard Charger: 68G-Tyler Gunn +10

305 Sprints – Fremont Fence

Heat 1 – (8 Laps)

1. 83-Shane Call[1] ; 2. 77I-John Ivy[4] ; 3. 7M-Brandon Moore[2] ; 4. 8-Bobby Clark[3] ; 5. 11G-Luke Griffith[6] ; 6. 19R-Steve Rando[7] ; 7. 14-Rick Daugherty[8] ; 8. 47-Matt Lucius[5]

Heat 2 – (8 Laps)

1. 97-Kyle Peters[5] ; 2. 26-Jamie Miller[4] ; 3. 21-Dustin Stroup[7] ; 4. 25-Jason Keckler[1] ; 5. 36-Seth Schneider[6] ; 6. 46AU-Stuart Williams[8] ; 7. 75-Jerry Dahms[2] ; 8. 25R-Matt Russell[3]

Heat 3 – (8 Laps)

1. 4*-Tyler Street[5] ; 2. 12-Kyle Capodice[2] ; 3. 1W-Paul Weaver[4] ; 4. 39C-Scott Riley[1] ; 5. 09-Justin Adams[3] ; 6. 70-Rick Donovan[6] ; 7. 73-Joe Armbruster[7]

A-Main 1 – (25 Laps)

1. 26-Jamie Miller[1] ; 2. 97-Kyle Peters[6] ; 3. 1W-Paul Weaver[10] ; 4. 12-Kyle Capodice[7] ; 5. 21-Dustin Stroup[3] ; 6. 36-Seth Schneider[14] ; 7. 7M-Brandon Moore[8] ; 8. 4*-Tyler Street[12] ; 9. 8-Bobby Clark[11] ; 10. 46AU-Stuart Williams[17] ; 11. 25-Jason Keckler[4] ; 12. 11G-Luke Griffith[13] ; 13. 47-Matt Lucius[22] ; 14. 73-Joe Armbruster[21] ; 15. 83-Shane Call[9] ; 16. 70-Rick Donovan[18] ; 17. 14-Rick Daugherty[19] ; 18. 25R-Matt Russell[23] ; 19. 39C-Scott Riley[5] ; 20. 77I-John Ivy[2] ; 21. 19R-Steve Rando[16] ; 22. 09-Justin Adams[15] ; 23. 75-Jerry Dahms[20]

Hard Charger: 47-Matt Lucius +9