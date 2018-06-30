Mason Daniel Captures ASCS Warrior Win at Missouri State Fair Speedway

From Bryan Hulbert

SEDALIA, Mo. (June 29, 2018) – For the fifth time in 2018, a new driver rolled into Victory Lane with the Speedway Motors ASCS Warrior Region presented by Impact Signs, Awnings, and Wraps with California’s Mason Daniel scoring his first victory at Missouri State Fair Speedway on Friday night.

Topping a field of 20 drivers to kick off the 2018 Red, White, and Blue Tour, Mason picked up $1,776 for the win. Holding off Kyle Bellm, the Nixa, Mo. shoe came from seventh to second with Taylor Walton crossing third. Tyler Thomas fourth was chased by Jonathan Cornell to make up the top-five.

Miles Paulus from 14th crossed sixth and earned a $200 Visa Gift Card from Valley Park Retirement Living and Chad Griggs for being the night’s Hard Charger. Evan Martin in seventh was trailed by Randy Martin with Tony Bruce, Jr. and John Schulz to round out the top-ten.

The 2018 Red, White, and Blue Tour with the Speedway Motors ASCS Warrior Region presented by Impact Signs, Awnings, and Wraps continues Saturday, June 30 at Lake Ozark Speedway. Gates open at 5:00 P.M. with Hot Laps at 7:00 P.M. The card includes Street Stocks, Midwest Lightning Sprints, and IMCA RaceSaver Sprints. Admission is $15 with kids six and under free. More information on Lake Ozark Speedway can be found online at http://www.lakeozarkspeedway.net or by calling (573) 418-0565.

Race Results:

ASCS Wrrior Region

Missouri State Fair Speedway – Sedalia, Mo.

Friday, June 29, 2018

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 14-Randy Martin, [1]; 2. 0-Taylor Walton, [4]; 3. 99-John Schulz, [3]; 4. 22-Dustin Barks, [5]; 5. 3V-Tyler Utz, [6]; 6. 98-J.C. Bland, [7]; 7. (DNF) 37H-Matthew Howard, [2]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 33M-Mason Daniel, [2]; 2. 76-Jay Russell, [3]; 3. 28-Jonathan Cornell, [6]; 4. 6A-Aidan Roosevans, [5]; 5. 12C-Faron Crank, [1]; 6. 92J-J.R. Topper, [7]; 7. (DNF) 49B-Ben Brown, [4]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 14K-Kyle Bellm, [2]; 2. 86-Tony Bruce, [3]; 3. 91T-Tyler Thomas, [4]; 4. 4-Evan Martin, [5]; 5. 21-Miles Paulus, [6]; 6. 5-Matt Close, [1]

A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 33M-Mason Daniel, [1]; 2. 14K-Kyle Bellm, [7]; 3. 0-Taylor Walton, [3]; 4. 91T-Tyler Thomas, [4]; 5. 28-Jonathan Cornell, [6]; 6. 21-Miles Paulus, [14]; 7. 4-Evan Martin, [12]; 8. 14-Randy Martin, [8]; 9. 86-Tony Bruce, [2]; 10. 99-John Schulz, [9]; 11. 22-Dustin Barks, [10]; 12. 3V-Tyler Utz, [13]; 13. 76-Jay Russell, [5]; 14. 98-J.C. Bland, [15]; 15. 12C-Faron Crank, [17]; 16. 6A-Aidan Roosevans, [11]; 17. 92J-J.R. Topper, [16]; 18. 5-Matt Close, [18]; 19. 49B-Ben Brown, [19]; (DNS) 37H-Matthew Howard,