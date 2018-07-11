SELINSGROVE SPEEDWAY FAN APPRECIATION NIGHT THIS SATURDAY

By Steve Inch

SELINSGROVE, Pa. – Selinsgrove Speedway will present a four division show featuring 360 sprint cars, super late models, pro stocks, and roadrunners at 7:30 p.m. this Saturday, July 14, on Fan Appreciation Night.

Adult general admission will be just $10 for this Saturday’s race and students ages 17 and under will be admitted FREE. The discounted admission makes it possible for a family – mom, dad, and kids 17 and under – to see a race for $20!

Pit and grandstand gates will open at 5 p.m.

The 360 sprint cars and super late models will compete in 25-lap main events paying $2,000 to win. The pro stocks will compete in a 15-lap race paying $400 to win. The Collier Paving & Construction Roadrunner 20, which was rained out on June 23, will pay $600 to win this Saturday.

Selinsgrove Raceway Park will be in action at 7 p.m. this Friday, July 13, with a complete program of go kart racing on the one-fifth mile clay oval. Track gates will open at 5:30 p.m.

For the latest news, results, and race status, visit selinsgrovespeedway.com

PURSE FOR JULY 14, 2018, ROADRUNNER 20: 1) $600 2) $300 3) $200 4) $175 5) $150 6) $120 7) $110 8) $100 9) $95 10) $90 11) $85 12-24) $75

ALSO RACING: 360 Sprint Cars $2,000 To Win; Super Late Models $2,000 To Win; Pro Stocks $400 To Win

GATES OPEN: 5PM

RACE TIME: 7:30PM

FAN APPRECIATION NIGHT ADMISSION FOR SATURDAY, JULY 14, 2018: Adults $10; Students & Kids Ages 17 & Under FREE; Pit Passes $30