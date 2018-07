LIMA, Ohio (July 20, 2018) — The non-wing sprint car program scheduled for Friday at Limaland Motorsports Park was rained out.

The Keysor Memorial will be rescheduled to next week during the K&L Ready Mix Clash with the K&L Ready Mix NRA Sprints, K&N Filter Modifieds and Bud Thunderstocks competing on Friday July 27, 2018.