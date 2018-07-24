RAIN stops Jersey Rush VIII aT New Egypt

From Robert Miller

A weather front stuck in New Jersey for three days with more to come has forced the postponement of the Jersey RUSH VIII set to take place at the New Egypt Speedway on Tuesday night, July 24.

Rain and thunderstorms, which entered the area on Saturday forcing postponement of many racing events including a program slated for New Egypt, failed to leave the area on Monday producing wet grounds. With the front expected to stay through Wednesday, promoters Bob Miller, Len, Dan and Davey Sammons decided it was in everyone’s best interest to cancel the event ahead of time to save unneeded travel expense and loss of work.

“We are especially disappointed losing this race date as we may have assembled the strongest car count and name drivers since the start of the Jersey Rush back in 2011,” said Len Sammons. “We were hoping to see some possibility of a break in the weather, but heavy storms continued on Monday night giving the track crew no chance in producing the excellent racing surface the drivers and fans deserve.”

Jersey Rush VIII combines the only New Jersey appearance of 410 Sprint Cars, plus Modifieds and Sportsman for a full night of action on the racy D-shaped clay oval. The promotional group is actively looking for a make-up date to ensure that we do not have a conflict with other special events.