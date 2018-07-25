Lewis Automotive Group “Back-to-the-Front Challenge” at DCRP Spices Up Friday’s DCRP Driver Appreciation Night

Lonnie Wheatley

DODGE CITY, Kan. (July 25, 2018) – Anyone interested in winning a new car? Lewis Automotive Group and Dodge City Raceway Park have teamed up to give you that opportunity on Friday night.

A big night was already in the making at Dodge City Raceway Park with Friday’s much-anticipated Lewis Automotive Group Driver’s Appreciation Night.

It’s even bigger now, as some lucky fan could leave the state-of-the art racetrack in southwest Kansas on Friday night as the proud owner of a brand new 2018 Chevrolet Malibu courtesy of the Lewis Automotive Group “Back-to-the-Front Challenge”.

The new car will be awarded to a fan if a driver rallies from the last starting position of a selected feature event to take the win. The drawing to see who wins the car if the Lewis Automotive Group “Back-to-the-Front Challenge” is successfully completed will take place after the feature event.

“Our Driver Appreciation Night has turned into one of our biggest races of the year and it’s great to be able to give something back to our racers and our fans,” track promoter Tommie Estes, Jr., commented. “Now this gives us a great opportunity thanks to Lewis Automotive Group to give something back to one of the lucky fans that supports DCRP.”

The Driver Appreciation Night special event is one in which drivers distribute free tickets to friends, family and sponsors. In return, a $750 bonus is up for grabs to be divided among the six drivers that have the most tickets redeemed at the front gate including $250 for the name that is drawn along with another $100 for each of the other five drivers. All variety of product prizes are up for grabs for all including the grand prize Hinchman Racing Suit along with additional prizes supplied by Precise Racing Products, BMI, Simpson and more that will be drawn for with each racer leaving with something in hand.

There will be a number of fan giveaways as well over the course of the evening, culminating with the Lewis Automotive Group “Back-to-the-Front Challenge” that could send someone home with a 2018 Chevrolet Malibu. The winner must be present and at least 18 years of age.

Last year’s Driver Appreciation Night special drew in excess of 5,000 people. A DCRP record crowd may very well be within reach on Friday night.

Friday’s action that includes a full championship chase card of Precise Racing Products DCRP Sprint Cars, IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Sport Modifieds, IMCA Stock Cars and IMCA Hobby Stocks gets under way at 7:30 p.m. Should weather intervene, the event will be rescheduled for Sunday evening at 7:00 p.m.

While a large number of free tickets to Friday’s card will be distributed by drivers, additional tickets to the “Driver Appreciation” night event will be available at the gate for just $15 for adults with children eleven and under admitted free when accompanied by an adult. Pit passes are $30.

Family owned and operated since 1977, the Lewis Automotive Group offers up the greatest selection of new and used vehicles in southwest Kanas. For more information, check online at https://www.buylewis.com/.

Holiday Inn Express & Suites Dodge City located at 201 4th Avenue is the official lodging partner of Dodge City Raceway Park. Race fans staying at the Holiday Inn & Suites Dodge City will want to request the special DCRP rate for their visit when making reservations. Contact the Holiday Inn Express at 620-225-1000.

In total, the 2018 season at Dodge City Raceway Park is slated for 17 nights of action. The complete 2018 schedule of events at Dodge City Raceway Park is available at http://www.dodgecityraceway.com/schedule/.

Dodge City Raceway Park is located on the south edge of Dodge City, KS, on US 283, then 0.9 miles west on US 56, then 0.1 miles south. For more information, contact the track at 620-225-3277 or check www.dodgecityraceway.com.