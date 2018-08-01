United Rebel Sprint Series at ThayerCountySpeedway Thursday Night for $1000 to Win!

By Rick Salem

Oberlin, Kansas – July 31, 2018 – In a prelude to one of the biggest events of the year, the United Rebel Sprint Series touring regulars immediate focus is on the 2018-point championship and drivers to garner IMCA national points. All the above will be taking place this coming Thursday night as the tour makes their inaugural appearance at Thayer County Speedway in Deshler, Nebraska.

Zach Blurton of Quinter, Nebraska currently leads the URSS point standings and will look for win number three on the season. Brian Herbert has had a consistent season thus far this season and is currently second in the point standings, only 58-points out of the point lead.

Tyler Knight (-98), Ty Williams (-116) and Jordan Knight (-134) are the top five in the point standings while Jake Martens, Shane Sundquist, Chad Salem, Aaron Ploussard and Jed Werner round out the top ten.

With over fifty other teams making their way to Belleville, Kansas for the inaugural Belleville 305 Sprint Car Nationals on Friday and Saturday night, look for a very strong field to be on hand at Thayer County Speedway for this huge $1000 to win event atop the tracks three-eighths mile oval.

Grandstand admission is $15 while all pit passes will be $30. Gates will open at 4:00 PM with race action slated for a 7:00 PM start time. More race information can be obtained by accessing the tracks official website www.thayercountyfair.com and their facebook page: Thayer County Fair.

Oberlin, Kansas – July 31, 2018 – In a prelude to one of the biggest events of the year, the United Rebel Sprint Series touring regulars immediate focus is on the 2018-point championship and drivers to garner IMCA national points. All the above will be taking place this coming Thursday night as the tour makes their inaugural appearance at Thayer County Speedway in Deshler, Nebraska.

Zach Blurton of Quinter, Nebraska currently leads the URSS point standings and will look for win number three on the season. Brian Herbert has had a consistent season thus far this season and is currently second in the point standings, only 58-points out of the point lead.

Tyler Knight (-98), Ty Williams (-116) and Jordan Knight (-134) are the top five in the point standings while Jake Martens, Shane Sundquist, Chad Salem, Aaron Ploussard and Jed Werner round out the top ten.

With over fifty other teams making their way to Belleville, Kansas for the inaugural Belleville 305 Sprint Car Nationals on Friday and Saturday night, look for a very strong field to be on hand at Thayer County Speedway for this huge $1000 to win event atop the tracks three-eighths mile oval.

Grandstand admission is $15 while all pit passes will be $30. Gates will open at 4:00 PM with race action slated for a 7:00 PM start time. More race information can be obtained by accessing the tracks official website www.thayercountyfair.com and their facebook page: Thayer County Fair.