Fan Fair Forum Schedule Announced for National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum!

By Bob Baker

Knoxville, IA, August 6, 2018 – The National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum has another busy, action-packed week planned during the 58th running of the 5-hour Energy Knoxville Nationals, August 8-11! Among the events in the museum are the popular Fan Fair Forums, the Autograph Sessions that are second to none, our “Members Only” VIP Reception, the PRI Manufacturer’s luncheon and, of course, the Saturday Nationals Auction!

The museum currently has over 30 cars on display! Twenty-three of those cars are different from our 2017 exhibits! New this summer are the “Salute to Champion Bryan Clauson”, the “Evolution of Sprint Cars” exhibit, the “Tribute to Central PA”, the “Ode to Ascot/California”, and the “One-Off Trostle” cars. Other new features include our “Welcome Touchscreen” and our new exhibit speakers for our video presentations.

Spend your week with us in the air-conditioned museum, open daily from 8 a.m. until the final checkered flag falls each night! We think you’ll like your experience with us!

Following is a tentative list of our schedule of events!

Wednesday, August 8:

10:00 a.m. “Women in Racing” with host Amy Tatnell and Michaela Dumesny, McKenna Haase, Alex Hill, Paige Polyak, Harli White and other guests (Second Floor)

12 Noon “Talking with the Hall of Famers” with host Bill Wright (Museum Coordinator) and Brad Doty and Jac Haudenschild (Second Floor)

1:30 p.m. “World of Outlaws (WoO) Sprint Car Racing” with host Johnny Gibson (World of Outlaws) (Theater)

Thursday, August 9:

10:00 a.m. “International Sprint Car Racing” with hosts David Mills (Premier Speedway, Warrnambool, VIC, Aust.) and Wade Aunger (Valvoline Raceway, Sydney, NSW, Aust.) and Carson Macedo and other guests (Theater)

11:00 a.m. “Members Only VIP Reception” with host Bruce Ellis (Williams Grove Speedway) and Bobby Allen, Jacob Allen and Logan Schuchart (Shark Racing) (Second Floor)

12 Noon “Sprint Car Safety Tips” with Greg Nicol (Speedway Motors) and Jay Masur (MedStar), Aaron Zentgraf (Simpson) and other guests (Theater)

1:30 p.m. “Sprint Car Racing: State of the Union” with Larry Boos (Eldora Speedway) and Steve Beitler (Skagit Speedway), Rex LeJeune (Attica Raceway Park) and Steve Sinclair (IRA) (Second Floor)

Friday, August 10:

10:00 a.m. “Sprint Car History” with Gary Guehler and Steve Beitler (Theater)

11:00 a.m. Performance Racing Industries (PRI) Manufacturers Luncheon (Second Floor)

12 Noon “Visiting with Erin Crocker Evernham” with host Jim Donnelly and Erin Crocker Evernham (Theater)

1:30 p.m. “Meet the Pennsylvania Posse” with host Bruce Ellis (Williams Grove Speedway) and Pennsylvania drivers and personalities (Second Floor)

Saturday, August 11:

11:30 a.m. National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum Nationals Auction (Second Floor)

Every Day

10:00 AM – 4:00 PM Driver Autograph Sessions

Check the museum lobby or our social media pages each morning for drivers scheduled to appear each day.

When Theater is Available – Previous Knoxville Nationals videos

For more information on the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum, visit www.SprintCarHoF.com!

