Kody Swanson Wins “Joe James/Pat O’Connor Memorial” at Salem

USAC SILVER CROWN CHAMP CAR SERIES RACE RESULTS: August 11, 2018 – Salem Speedway – Salem, Indiana – Discover Scott County “Joe James/Pat O’Connor Memorial” presented by Kentuckiana Ford Dealers
QUALIFYING: 1. Kody Swanson, 63, DePalma-16.001; 2. Jerry Coons, Jr., 20, Nolen-16.186; 3. Bobby Santos, 22, DJ-16.264; 4. David Byrne, 40, Byrne-16.298; 5. Chris Windom, 17, Nolen-16.353; 6. Eric Gordon, 21, Armstrong-16.479; 7. Kyle Hamilton, 6, Klatt-16.493; 8. Justin Grant, 91, Hemelgarn-16.540; 9. Jacob Wilson, 07, WBR-16.566; 10. Dave Darland, 32, Williams/Wright-16.922; 11. Kyle Robbins, 7, KR-17.061; 12. Travis Welpott, 18, Welpott/Gorman-17.194; 13. Matt Goodnight, 39, Goodnight-17.329; 14. Patrick Lawson, 2, Lawson-17.434; 15. John Heydenreich, 43, Felker/Nix-18.008; 16. Mike Haggenbottom, 24, Haggenbottom-18.497; 17. Toni Breidinger, 80, Breidinger-19.065; 18. Cody Gallogly, 81, Williams-20.881; 19. Terry James, 16, Logan-NT
FEATURE: (75 laps, starting position in parentheses) 1. Kody Swanson (1), 2. Chris Windom (5), 3. Bobby Santos (3), 4. Jerry Coons, Jr. (2), 5. Kyle Hamilton (7), 6. Justin Grant (8), 7. Jacob Wilson (9), 8. David Byrne (4), 9. Dave Darland (10), 10. Travis Welpott (12), 11. John Heydenreich (15), 12. Mike Haggenbottom (16), 13. Patrick Lawson (14), 14. Eric Gordon (6), 15. Matt Goodnight (13), 16. Toni Breidinger (17), 17. Kyle Robbins (11), 18. Cody Gallogly (18), 19. Terry James (19). 24:06.27 (New Track Record)
——————————
FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-100 Swanson.
KSE RACING PRODUCTS HARD CHARGER AWARD: John Heydenreich (15th to 11th)
WILWOOD BRAKES 13TH PLACE FINISHER: Patrick Lawson
NEW USAC SILVER CROWN CHAMP CAR SERIES POINTS: 1-Swanson-508, 2-Grant-382, 3-Windom-363, 4-Byrne-341, 5-Santos-329, 6-Coons-286, 7-Welpott-280, 8-Goodnight-263, 9-Aaron Pierce-239, 10-Robbins-228.
NEXT USAC SILVER CROWN CHAMP CAR SERIES RACE August 18 – Illinois State Fairgrounds – Springfield, Illinois – “Bettenhausen 100”