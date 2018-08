LAMB WINS “SUMMER JAM” SPEED2 AT SWANSBORO

From USAC

Swansboro, NC……..Chris Lamb of Colfax, N.C. captured Saturday night’s 35-lap “Summer Jam” USAC Eastern Speed2 feature at Carteret County Speedway. Nolan Allison was second, followed by Connor Gross, fast qualifier Jessica Bean and Neal Allison.

USAC SPEED2 EASTERN MIDGET Special Event RACE RESULTS: August 11, 2018 – Swansboro, North Carolina – Carteret County Speedway – “Summer Jam”

QUALIFICATIONS: 1. Jessica Bean. 5, Radical-16.246; 2. Nolan Allison, 16, Allison-16.259; 3. Chris Lamb, 9, Lamb-16.308; 4. Sam Hatfield, 8, Hatfield-16.442; 5. Neal Allison, 15, Allison-16.500; 6. Connor Gross, 14, Gross-16.587; 7. Jordan Empie, 3, Empie-16.966.

FEATURE: (35 laps) 1. Chris Lamb, 2. Nolan Allison, 3. Connor Gross, 4. Jessica Bean, 5. Neal Allison, 6. Sam Hatfield, 7. Jordan Empie. NT

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-18 Gross, Laps 19-35 Lamb.

NEW USAC SPEED2 EASTERN MIDGET POINTS: 1-Bean-503, 2-Nolan Allison-461, 3-Neal Allison-455, 4-Hatfield-408, 5-Empie-376, 6-Lamb-286, 7-Dameron Taylor-245, 8-Gross-172, 9-Levi Riffle-111, 10-Johnny Bridges-81.

NEXT USAC SPEED2 EASTERN MIDGET RACE: August 25 – Dillon (SC) Motor Speedway