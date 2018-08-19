Cap Henry Wins FAST Feature at Sharon

By Brian Liskai

HARTFORD, Ohio – Cap Henry continued his hot streak Saturday, Aug. 18 by claiming his fourth straight overall victory and his third consecutive All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads FAST 410 Championship Series Presented by Ohio Logistics win. Fresh off a $20,000 payday a week ago at Mansfield Motor Speedway, Henry scored his first career win at Sharon, holding off hall-of-famer Dale Blaney the final 10 laps for the $3,000 win.

Henry, who came into the night third in the FAST point standings, became the seventh different winner in seven 410 sprint car events at Sharon in 2018 and now has 5 total wins in 2018, including 4 FAST races. Current series point leader Craig Mintz took a huge step toward his third FAST title with a sixth place finish.

“This is pretty incredible,” expressed the 28-year-old Republic, Ohio driver. “It just shows how hard these guys are working. Man we struggled there for awhile, but now we’re winning races and having a lot of fun. You never know when streaks like this are going to end so you just enjoy it when you have it. I heard him (Blaney), I saw him. Those lapped cars are hard to get around. Sye Lynch was setting a good pace so I just got back to his fuel tank and was like ‘well I guess Dale is going to have to be spectacular if he wants it.’ I made the wrong choice in turn one and that’s when Dale let me know there were no more mistakes to be made.”

The feature got off to slow start when the inside row got jammed up forcing Lee Jacobs spinning into the infield, Stuart Brubaker ended up on his side, and heavy front end damage for Michigan racer, Dan McCarron, who was making his second straight start. Jacobs, Brubaker, and Brandon Matus would all pit and return to action, while McCarron was done for the night.

Hobaugh, who won his first career 410 sprint feature two weeks ago, drew the pole and quickly bolted into the lead over Max Stambaugh, Blaney, and fifth starting Henry when racing got underway. Tyler Gunn started sixth and passed Broc Martin for fifth on the opening lap then dropped Henry back to fifth on lap two. Gunn and Blaney raced side-by-side with Gunn powering around on the outside for third on lap three. Henry put a slider on Blaney on lap four for fourth.

A spin for Russ Sansosti spun to slow action with five laps completed. Gunn powered high into turn one on the ensuing restart trying to get around Stambaugh, but hopped his wheel sending him flipping hard into the catch fence. He was okay, but ended what was a fine looking run. That would be the final stoppage of the event as the final 25 laps went caution-free.

Henry was all over Stambaugh on lap 11 and put a big slider on the fellow Ohio racer in turn two to grab second on lap 12. Henry then ran down Hobaugh and caught the leader on lap 13. Henry made a breathtaking move on lap 15 racing off the top of turn two to pass Hobaugh for the lead and the two lapped cars of Jacobs and Bryan Salisbury.

All eyes now shifted back to Blaney, who had gotten around Stambaugh for third, then went to the top to drive around Hobaugh for second on lap 17. Blaney, who was fresh off his season’s first win one week ago at Sharon, had a straightaway deficit by the time he got to second, but began to close on lap 20. By lap 24, Blaney was right on Henry’s bumper and the two raced side-by-side. Henry made the right moves to continue to lead. Blaney though would once again pull alongside Henry in traffic on lap 27, but again Henry had the momentum and was excellent in traffic to maintain the lead and would go on for the win over Blaney in the Lane Racing-owned, Beer Barrel Bourbon/Metropolitan Landscaping/Crown Concrete/Popalle Coffee/Geck-sponsored #4.

Stambaugh passed Hobaugh for third on lap 27, but Hobaugh would regain the spot one lap later for another great run at Sharon. Hobaugh has finished in the top five for four of the five non-sanctioned shows this season in addition to his runner-up finish at the “Lou Blaney Memorial” with the Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions on July 7. Martin was fifth. Mintz,went 10th to sixth in his first appearance of the season. Twelfth starting Dan Shetler got as high as fifth at one point until settling for a seventh place finish. Dan Kuriger and defending FAST champion DJ Foos were eighth and ninth. FAST rookie of the year contender Kelsey Ivy had a great run in her first ever Sharon start finishing 10th after starting 19th.

The All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads FAST 410 Championship Series Presented by Ohio Logistics has just two remaining races in 2018 – Sept. 8 at Fremont Speedway in Fremont, Ohio, and Sept. 14 at Fremont Speedway in Fremont, Ohio.

About the FAST Championship Series:

The FAST Series was started as a way to promote the great racing fans have enjoyed in Northwest/North Central Ohio at Attica Raceway Park and Fremont Speedway – thus the FAST acronym stood for Fremont Attica Sprint Title. Over the past couple of years the series has expanded to include other tracks and is now known as simply the FAST Championship Series.

Those who are seeking additional information regarding the 2018 All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads FAST Series presented by Ohio Logistics, or the 2018 JLH General Contractors FAST ‘305’ Series presented by Engine Pro, can do so by logging on to the official online home of the FAST Series at www.fastondirt.com. Be sure to stay updated on everything FAST related and ‘Like’ FAST on Facebook at fb.com/fastondirt and follow FAST on Twitter at @FASTseries.

FAST On Dirt, Inc. would like to thank the following contributors to the 2018 FAST Series point fund: All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads, Ohio Logistics, JLH General Contractors, Engine Pro, Kistler Racing Products, Engler Machine & Tool, CP-Carillo Pistons, Design Graphics Group Inc., SCS Gearbox, Reebar Die Casting, Hoseheads.com, Level Performance, Young’s RV Centers, Gressman Powersports, Hoserville Ohio, Jon Wright’s Custom Chrome Plating, Fremont Fence, Baumann Auto Group, Fricker’s, Goofy Golf, NAPA Auto Parts, Hoosier Tire, UNOH, Welty Financial Services, EZ Shop, US Army, Weld Racing Wheels, Joe and Fran Darmofal and the Pub 400 of Fremont.

About All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads – www.allproheads.com

All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads is the industry leader in small block Chevy aluminum cylinder heads as well as the new generation 3 and Mopar W9RP heads. All Pro caters to the hard core racer always looking for the perfect design for a specific application. Whether it’s sprints, super late models, drag racing, off-road, marine or road racing, you can’t on All Pro.

About Ohio Logistics – www.ohiologistics.com

Headquartered in Findlay, Ohio, Ohio Logistics provides all the assets and operational support necessary to meet your most sophisticated logistical requirements. The company’s story is one of very impressive growth. Started in June of 1988, Findlay’s Tall Timbers Distribution Center, Inc. opened in the General Purpose Foreign Trade Zone #151 in the Tall Timbers Business Park. By 1996 the company had grown to 5 locations in 3 States and started doing business as Ohio Logistics. Currently Ohio Logistics is in 18 locations in 6 states operating over 6,000,000 square feet. Built on a sound financial base, Ohio Logistics will strive to exceed your expectations regarding your leasing and supply-chain management needs.

FAST 410 winners 2018

April 21, Fremont Speedway – Craig Mintz

May 4, Attica Raceway Park – Byron Reed

May 5, Fremont Speedway – Craig Mintz (2)

May 18, Attica Raceway Park – Stuart Brubaker

May 25, Fremont Speedway – Craig Mintz (3)

June 1, Attica Raceway Park – Cap Henry

June 2, Fremont Speedway – Craig Mintz (4)

June 29, Attica Raceway Park – Broc Martin

June 30, Fremont Speedway – Chris Andrews

July 3, Waynesfield Raceway Park – Cale Conley

July 7, Fremont Speedway – Chris Andrews (2)

July 27, Attica Raceway Park – Travis Philo

Aug. 4, Fremont Speedway – Cap Henry (2)

Aug. 11, Mansfield Motor Speedway – Cap Henry (3)

Aug. 18, Sharon Speedway – Cap Henry (4)

FAST 410 Sprint Car Series

Sharon Speedway

Hartford, OH

Saturday August 18, 2018

Qualifying Group #1:

1. 23K – D.J. Foos, 13.629

2. 4N – Dale Blaney, 13.706

3. 81 – Lee Jacobs, 13.792

4. 35 – Stuart Brubaker, 13.870

5. 1 – Nate Dussel, 14.164

6. 4 – Cap Henry, 14.179

7. 20B – Cody Bova, 14.228

8. 27K – Jeremy Kornbau, 14.399

9. 33 – Brent Matus, 14.842

10. 8J – Joe Sylvester, 15.064

Qualifying Group #2:

1. 5M – Max Stambaugh, 13.915

2. 45 – Trevor Baker, 14.012

3. 20I – Kelsey Ivy, 14.036

4. 8 – Dan Kuriger, 14.090

5. 9Z – Duane Zablocki, 14.217

6. 7K – Dan Shetler, 14.299

7. 22M – Dan McCarron, 14.324

8. 4H – Tracy Hines, 14.465

9. G1 – Mike Miller, 15.107

10. 12x – Brett Brunkenhoefer, 16.175

Qualifying Group #3:

1. 42 – Sye Lynch, 13.698

2. 9 – Craig Mintz, 13.858

3. 97 – Broc Martin, 13.893

4. 126 – Bryan Salisbury, 13.965

5. 51 – John Garvin, Jr, 14.180

6. 13 – Brandon Matus, 14.360

7. 55 – Gary Kriess, Jr, 14.365

8. 38 – Dennis Wagner, 14.430

9. 23 – Darren Pifer, 14.456

Qualifying Group #4:

1. 40 – George Hobaugh, 13.881

2. 23JR – Jack Sodeman, Jr, 13.935

3. 68G – Tyler Gunn, 14.071

4. 23s – Russ Sansosti, 14.455

5. 8JX – Jess Stiger, 14.608

6. 4w – Eric L. Williams, 14.918

7. 4C – Paul Kish, 15.580

8. 1R – Gale Ruth, Sr, 15.707

DQ. 16 – Chris Andrews, 14.217

DQ. 250 – Jared McFarland, 14.704

Heat Race #1:

1. 4N – Dale Blaney

2. 4 – Cap Henry

3. 81 – Lee Jacobs

4. 35 – Stuart Brubaker

5. 23K – D.J. Foos

6. 20B – Cody Bova

7. 27K – Jeremy Kornbau

8. 33 – Brent Matus

9. 8J – Joe Sylvester

DNS. 1 – Nate Dussel

Heat Race #2:

1. 8 – Dan Kuriger

2. 5M – Max Stambaugh

3. 7K – Dan Shetler

4. 45 – Trevor Baker

5. 20I – Kelsey Ivy

6. 22M – Dan McCarron

7. 4H – Tracy Hines

8. G1 – Mike Miller

9. 9Z – Duane Zablocki

10. 12x – Brett Brunkenhoefer

Heat Race #3:

1. 97 – Broc Martin

2. 9 – Craig Mintz

3. 51 – John Garvin, Jr

4. 126 – Bryan Salisbury

5. 42 – Sye Lynch

6. 13 – Brandon Matus

7. 55 – Gary Kriess, Jr

8. 23 – Darren Pifer

9. 38 – Dennis Wagner

Heat Race #4:

1. 68G – Tyler Gunn

2. 40 – George Hobaugh

3. 23JR – Jack Sodeman, Jr

4. 16 – Chris Andrews

5. 23s – Russ Sansosti

6. 4w – Eric L. Williams

7. 8JX – Jess Stiger

8. 250 – Jared McFarland

9. 1R – Gale Ruth, Sr

10. 4C – Paul Kish

B-Main #1:

1. 22M – Dan McCarron

2. 20B – Cody Bova

3. 4H – Tracy Hines

4. 9Z – Duane Zablocki

5. G1 – Mike Miller

6. 8J – Joe Sylvester

7. 12x – Brett Brunkenhoefer

8. 27K – Jeremy Kornbau

9. 33 – Brent Matus

DNS. 1 – Nate Dussel

B-Main #2:

1. 13 – Brandon Matus

2. 23 – Darren Pifer

3. 55 – Gary Kriess, Jr

4. 8JX – Jess Stiger

5. 4w – Eric L. Williams

6. 4C – Paul Kish

7. 1R – Gale Ruth, Sr

DNS. 38 – Dennis Wagner

DNS. 250 – Jared McFarland

Feature:

1. 4 – Cap Henry

2. 4N – Dale Blaney

3. 1 – George Hobaugh

4. 5M – Max Stambaugh

5. 97 – Broc Martin

6. 09 – Craig Mintz

7. 7K – Dan Shetler

8. 08 – Dan Kruiger

9. 23K – D.J. Foos

10. 20I – Kelsey Ivy

11. 23JR – Jack Sodeman Jr

12. 35 – Stuart Brubaker

13. 42 – Sye Lynch

14. 16 – Chris Andrews

15. 13 – Brandon Matus

16. 81 – Lee Jacobs

17. 51 – John Garvin Jr

18. 126 – Bryan Salisbury

19. 45 – Trevor Baker

20. 20B – Cody Bova

21. 24 – Darren Pifer

22. 68G – Tyler Gunn

23. 23S – Russell Sansosti

24. 22M – Dan McCarron