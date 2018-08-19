Mumaw Wins OVSCA Feature at Wayne County

By Mike Swanger

It was a big night of racing at NAPA Jani Auto Parts Wayne County Speedway as all four class’ had something extra on the line for them on Southeastern Equipment and Santmyer Oil night along with Wayne County Law Enforcement night. For the Pine Tree Towing & Recovery Sprints, the extra was the Ohio Valley Sprint Car Association in for the third time this season and they would see their third different winner as Danny Mumaw would lead all the way for his third win of the season at WCS. Mumaw would start outside front row beside Jordan Harble, who is third in points and leader for the rookie of the year in the OVSCA standings, and take the ABR Farms, Hot Rod Trucks and Finishline Auto Body #16 into the lead with Trey Jacobs, who was driving the #38k, grabbing second. The caution lights came on for a slowing Jordan Ryan on lap 2 as the power plant in his sprinter decided to quit and he would retire to the pits, costing him the track points lead. As the green waved again, Harble would regain second as 6th starting Travis Philo and 7th starting Cole Duncan quickly moved up as Duncan would take second on lap 7 and the next circuit would have Philo into third. At the halfway mark, the red flag would fly for Kris Davis as he hit the guardrail in turn two and roll over as he would be OK. The last ten laps would go non stop with Duncan trying to chase down Mumaw and in the last few laps with lapped traffic in their way, Wooster’s Mumaw would hold off Duncan and as they came out off turn four for the last time, Duncan took the low line to try to steal the win away from Mumaw but would come up short as Wouls win and take the points lead going into next week’s season championship. Philo would cruise to a third place finish with Keith Baxter taking 4th on the white flag lap after starting 11th. Harble would finish out the top five. Heat winners were Philo, Ryan, Jamie Myers and Duncan with Dean Jacobs claiming the last chance win after race long leader, Parker Price-Miller got tangled up with a couple of back markers and with the OVSCA rule of if you stop on the track, you go to the tail rule, Price-Miller could not recover to make it into a transfer position.

Wellsburg’s W.Va.’s Corey Conley has raced six times this season at ‘Orrville’s Historic Oval’ and for the third time has gone home the winner in the Kar Connection Super Late Models as it was season championship night. Conley and his H & K Equipment, Premier Granite and Poske’s #14 would waste no time in taking the lead as he started 4th and as they came out of turn 2 on the opening lap, had the lead. Justin Chance was right in Conley’s tire tracks as he started right behind Conley and trailed him coming out of turn 2. Those two drivers would separate themselves from the field as Mitch Caskey, Charlie Duncan, Kyle Moore, Larry Bellman and Ryan Markham had the fans attention as they were bunched together and changing positions on each lap. The yellow flag would slow the race down on lap 16 as Chance was trying to get around the slower D J Miller, they made contact and it would end both their nights as Chance would lose out on a 2nd place run. Duncan would take up residency in second as the green flag reappeared as Conley quickly opened up a big lead. Caskey, Moore and Markham would continue their tight battle for third and would finish in that order giving Duncan, Caskey and Moore their best finishes of the year while Markham’s fifth was plenty good enough to claim his 6th track championship at WCS. Brad Malcuit and Caskey topped the heat races.

Pole sitter Dustin Daugherty would set the early pace for the CorBon Super Stock main as they were also running for ‘Summer Series’ points, but on lap three, Paul Holmes would take over for the next three circuits. A three car skirmish involving Dan Radtka, Paul Kern and Jordan James would bring out the caution on lap five and on the restart, Bob Daugherty and Dustin Daugherty would slip past Holmes at the front of the field. The next few laps would see Holmes’ #68 begin to sputter and he would pull off on lap 9. A couple of cautions the next two laps would keep the field close knitted as last weeks winner, Mike Rose, would become a factor. The final yellow would wave with two to go and with the return of the green flag, Bob Daugherty of Mansfield, would have Rose and Dustin Daugherty side by side on his back bumper with Brandon Craver and Gary Hensel Jr. in close pursuit. As the checkered flag went up, Rose would make a charge in the low groove for the win but came up short behind the Char’s Cars, Rick’s Hauling and K & A Tree Service #21d of Daugherty. Dustin Daugherty was third with Craver and Hensel Jr. filling out the top five. Bob Daugherty and Rose were the heat winners.

Brad Hensel would start the WQKT 104.5 Mini Stock feature with ‘Summer Series’ points on the line also, on the outside front row and he would quickly take the lead with Cory Staley chasing. A red flag waved on lap two for a big front stretch pile up that would take out points leader Doug Hensel, Michael Stewart, Matt Short, Wyatt Zimmerman, Jimmy Burns, Stephen Crowe and Bri Hensel as all had considerable damage. With the race back to green, Brad Hensel would take his Smithville based, D J Directional Services, JoyRide Transport and NewFast Motorsports #28 to a big lead as the Staley’s, Wes and Cory would duel it out for second with Wes winning the battle for second. Dustin Bedlion and Wayne Newbury, who started 18th, would round out the top five and score their best finishes of the season. Cory Staley, Brad and Doug Hensel and Bedlion bested the heat races as Stephen Crowe lead the way in the last chance race.

Next Saturday, August 25, the Sprints, Super Stocks and Mini Stock will decide their season championships with Modifieds returning for the third time this season.

​NAPA JANI AUTO PARTS WAYNE COUNTY SPEEDWAY RESULTS

​Saturday, August 18, 2018

​PINE TREE TOWING & RECOVERY and OVSCA SPRINTS

Heat 1 Travis Philo, Nick Patterson, Chase Baker, Lance Webb, Dylan Kingan, Andy Fike, Troy Kingan dns

Heat 2 Jordan Ryan, Danny Mumaw, Steve Butler, Henry Malcuit, Parker Price-Miller, Dean Jacobs, Mitch Harble dns

Heat 3 Jamie Myers, Jordan Harble, Keith Baxter, Dave Dickson, Bryan Nuckles, Cale Stinson, Jake Hesson, Shawn Hubler

Heat 4 Cole Duncan, Trey Jacobs, Jason Dolick, Kris Davis, Tyler Dunn, Randy Jacobs, Austin Welch

‘B’ Main Dean Jacobs, Tyler Dunn, Bryan Nuckles, Shawn Hubler, Jake Hesson, Parker Price-Miller, Andy Fike, Austin Welch, Dylan Kingan, Randy Jacobs, Cale Stinson dns, Troy Kingan dns

Feature Danny Mumaw, Cole Duncan, Travis Philo, Keith Baxter, Jordan Harble, Trey Jacobs, Dean Jacobs, Jason Dolick, Jamie Myers, Nick Patterson, Steve Butler, Chase Baker, Dave Dickson, Shawn Hubler, Henry Malcuit, Tyler Dunn, Lance Webb, Bryan Nuckles, Kris Davis, Jordan Ryan