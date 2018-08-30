American Sprint Car Series Statement Regarding Electric City Speedway

From ASCS

TULSA, Okla. (August 29, 2018) In response to a press release issued by Electric City Speedway, the American Sprint Car Series will not seek to mend any ties with the Montana oval.

“We had a meeting with all three Montana tracks before the season started, and everyone was good. Everyone was on the same page, but from the first time our Frontier Region showed up at Electric City Speedway this season, track ownership and people associated with the track have sought to undermine and circumvent the rules of the American Sprint Car Series, including the Brodix Spec Cylinder Head, Hoosier Tire, and lineup procedures,” stated ASCS Founder, Emmett Hahn.

“Our rules are the same for everyone, no matter who you are, and I can say without a doubt, in 27 years of working with owners and promoters all over the country, I have never had as much trouble or headache as what I’ve had with Electric City Speedway,” added Hahn.

“What’s worse, is Dan Mann was given the opportunity to speak with our National Director, and when asked to state his issues, he didn’t give any and instead hung up. In fact, he could have called our office at any time and chose not to do so. We are more than willing to work with any track to make the show better and address any legitimate issues. We’re in the business of promoting and growing the sport of Sprint Car racing and continue to do so without Electric City Speedway.”

The American Sprint Car Series would like to thank the promoters who work to make the sport of Sprint Car racing better with every night of racing and looks forward to continuing to grow the sport across the United States and beyond.

The 2019 season for the Brodix ASCS Frontier Region is already in the works with new tracks coming on board, as well as bigger and better events for teams and fans to attend.

For other news, notes, and information on the American Sprint Car Series, from the National Tour to any of the Regional Tours that make up the nearly 150 races across the ASCS Nation in 2018, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com, follow on Facebook, on Instagram, and on Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).