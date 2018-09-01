Courtney and Nienhiser Score Solid Victories at Granite City

USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACE RESULTS: August 31, 2018 – Tri-City Speedway – Granite City, Illinois – Brandt “River Town Showdown”

QUALIFYING: 1. Kevin Thomas, Jr., 69, Dynamics-14.316 (New Track Record); 2. Brady Bacon, 99, Bacon-14.529; 3. Justin Grant, 4, TOPP-14.536; 4. Tyler Courtney, 7BC, Clauson/Marshall/Newman-14.596; 5. Chris Windom, 5, Baldwin-14.631; 6. C.J. Leary, 30, Leary-14.638; 7. Chase Stockon, 32, 32 TBI-14.697; 8. Jason McDougal, 71p, Daigh/Phillips-14.699; 9. Robert Ballou, 12, Ballou-14.809; 10. Mitch Wissmiller, 1, Wissmiller-14.851; 11. Dave Darland, 36D, Goodnight/Curb-Agajanian-14.854; 12. Zach Daum, 5D, Daum-14.860; 13. Isaac Chapple, 52, LNR/Chapple-14.942; 14. Jadon Rogers, 14J, Rogers-15.171; 15. Kent Schmidt, 5K, Schmidt-15.182; 16. Joe B. Miller, 51B, Miller-15.221; 17. Mario Clouser, 6, MCM-15.284; 18. Chet Williams, 38, Fortune-15.543; 19. Steve Thomas, 20, Thomas-15.640; 20. Wade Seiler, 7s, Seiler-15.758; 21. Kyle Stearns, 87, Stearns-15.781; 22. Adam Parmeley, 21B, Parmeley-16.582; 23. Patrick Budde, 90, Budde-16.622; 24. Daron Clayton, 5o, Schmidt-NT.

SIMPSON RACE PRODUCTS FIRST HEAT: (8 laps, top-5 transfer to the feature) 1. Chapple, 2. K. Thomas, 3. Stockon, 4. Courtney, 5. Wissmiller, 6. Miller, 7. S. Thomas, 8. Paremeley. 2:00.69

COMPETITION SUSPENSION, INC. (CSI) SECOND HEAT: (8 laps, top-5 transfer to the feature) 1. McDougal, 2. Darland, 3. Clouser, 4. Windom, 5. Bacon, 6. Rogers, 7. Seiler, 8. Budde. 1:59.12 (New Track Record)

CHALK STIX THIRD HEAT: (8 laps, top-5 transfer to the feature) 1. Daum, 2. Leary, 3. Ballou, 4. Schmidt, 5. Williams, 6. Stearns, 7. Grant. 2:02.90

INDY RACE PARTS SEMI: (12 laps, top-7 transfer to the feature) 1. Miller, 2. Clayton, 3. Grant, 4. Rogers, 5. Seiler, 6. S. Thomas, 7. Stearns, 8. Budde, 9. Parmeley. NT

FEATURE: (30 laps – starting positions in parentheses) 1. Tyler Courtney (4), 2. Kevin Thomas, Jr. (6), 3. Brady Bacon (5), 4. Robert Ballou (9), 5. Dave Darland (11), 6. Chris Windom (3), 7. Zach Daum (12), 8. Justin Grant (7), 9. Chase Stockon (1), 10. Joe B. Miller (16), 11. Isaac Chapple (13), 12. Daron Clayton (22), 13. Chet Williams (18), 14. Mario Clouser (17), 15. Kent Schmidt (15), 16. Jadon Rogers (14), 17. Steve Thomas (19), 18. Jason McDougal (8), 19. Wade Seiler (20), 20. C.J. Leary (2), 21. Mitch Wissmiller (10), 22. Kyle Stearns (21). NT

**Clayton flipped during qualifying.

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-9 Leary, Laps 10-30 Courtney.

KSE RACING PRODUCTS HARD CHARGER: Daron Clayton (22nd to 12th)

WILWOOD BRAKES 13TH PLACE FINISHER: Chet Williams

SALDANA RACING PRODUCTS FIRST NON-TRANSFER: Patrick Budde

ROGER & BARB TAPY 13TH FASTEST QUALIFIER: Isaac Chapple

NEW USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP POINTS: 1-Courtney-1924, 2-Windom-1923, 3-K. Thomas-1918, 4-Bacon-1703, 5-Darland-1680, 6-Stockon-1651, 7-Leary-1591, 8-Grant-1586, 9-Ballou-1531, 10-Chad Boespflug-1084.

NEXT USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACES: September 1 – Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 – Pevely, Missouri – Brandt “River Town Showdown”

MOWA Sprint Car Series

Feature:

1. 9X – Paul Nienhiser [6]

2. 99 – Brady Bacon [8]

3. 79J – Jacob Patton [4]

4. 15 – Jason Keith [7]

5. 21 – Brinton Marvel [2]

6. 17* – Robbie Standridge [5]

7. 77U – Chris Urish [1]

8. 44 – Cory Bruns [3]

9. 85 – Mike Terry Jr. [9]

10. 52F – Logan Faucon [13]

11. 97 – Austin ODell [12]

12. 21X – Kameron Key [11]

13. 10S – Jeremy Standridge [10]

14. 82 – John Parker [15]

15. 9T – Dylan Tuxhorn [16]

16. Chuck Walker [14]

17. Zach Daum [17]