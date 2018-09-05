Shawn Valenti SOD 2018 MAHLE/Clevite BLC Mini-series Champ

By John Naida

ERIE, MI (September 5, 2018) – The Engine Pro Sprints On Dirt presented by ARP 2018 MAHLE/Clevite Beyond Limits Challenge Championship was a barn-burner with Shawn Valenti taking the title by three points over Chad Blonde. Valenti, in his Gressman Powersports Triple X chassis, won two of the three BLC races that escaped weather woes.

2018 MAHLE/Clevite Beyond Limits Challenge final points are:

‍‍‍‍‍‍ ‍‍‍‍‍‍ ‍‍‍‍‍‍ 1. 7, Shawn Valenti, 486

‍‍‍‍‍‍ ‍‍‍‍‍‍ ‍‍‍‍‍‍ 2. 5b, Chad Blonde, 483

‍‍‍‍‍‍ ‍‍‍‍‍‍ ‍‍‍‍‍‍ 3. 41, Thomas Schinderle, 432

‍‍‍‍‍‍ ‍‍‍‍‍‍ ‍‍‍‍‍‍ 4. 0, Ricky Ferkel, 410

‍‍‍‍‍‍ ‍‍‍‍‍‍ ‍‍‍‍‍‍ 5. 10s, Jay Steinebach, 407

Champ Valenti will collect $1,000 at the Engine Pro Sprints On Dirt Awards Banquet on October 27 at the Battle Creek Holiday Inn, Battle Creek, Michigan. Second through fifth in BLC points will also be awarded a portion of the mini-series point fund.

MAHLE/Clevite Beyond Limits Challenge complete point standings and all other Sprints On Dirt points can be found on the SOD website by clicking on the “2018 Points” tab.

The 2018 BLC races completed and top three were:

Saturday, April 28, Crystal Motor Speedway – Zane DeVault, Chad Blonde, Matt Foos

Friday, June 22, Tri-City Motor Speedway – Shawn Valenti, Ryan Ruhl, Chad Blonde

Saturday, July 14, Crystal Motor Speedway – Shawn Valenti, Boston Mead, Steve Irwin

Two BLC races, the Dual On Dirt at I-96 Speedway on August 24 and the Mike Olrich Memorial at Crydtal Motor Speedway on September 1, were lost to rain.

For more information about MAHLE/Clevite, click here. To learn more about Engine Pro, go to www.enginepro.com. For more information about ARP, go to www.arp-bolts.com. Follow SOD at www.sprintsondirt.com and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/sprintsondirt.