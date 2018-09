PLACERVILLE, Ca. (September 12, 2018) — Brad Sweet picked up the victory during his own promotion Wednesday night at Placerville Speedway with the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series. Sweet scored the $20,000 at the 49er Gold Rush Classic passing Rico Abreu for the victory. Sheldon Haudenschild, Andy Forsberg, Tim Kaeding, and Cory Eliason rounded out the top five.