WEYANT GRABS SPOON RIVER IMRA MIDGET FEATURE

From USAC

Canton, IL……..Korey Weyant of Springfield, Ill. won Saturday night’s Engler USAC IMRA Speed2 Midget feature at Spoon River Speedway. He passed Shane Morgan on lap 15 and led to the checkered to beat Tyler Roth, Andy Baugh, Brent Burrows and Jason Allen.

ENGLER USAC IMRA SPEED2 MIDGET RACE RESULTS: September 15, 2018 – Canton, Illinois – Spoon River Speedway

FIRST HEAT: (8 laps) 1. Dave Baugh (#7B Baugh), 2. Tyler Roth (#18 Roth), 3. Andy Baugh (#6B Baugh), 4. Brent Burrows (#51 Terry), 5. Jake Sollenberger (#5 Utsinger), 6. Daltyn England (#19E England), 7. Scott Koerner (#1 Koerner), 8. John Heitzman (#43 Heitzman). NT

SECOND HEAT: (8 laps) 1. Shane Morgan (#15 Morgan), 2. Jeff Sparks (#55 Sparks), 3. Korey Weyant (#51R Johnson), 4. Jeremy Hull (#24 Hull), 5. Ryan Patrick (#23 Patrick), 6. Charlie Kunz (#27 Kunz), 7. Blake Haynes (#9B Haynes). NT

THIRD HEAT: (8 laps) 1. Mitchel Davis (#37 Raymond), 2. Jason Allen (#28 Allen), 3. Jeff Mallonee (#31 Mallonee), 4. Kurt Mueller (#83 Mueller), 5. Tori Smirh (#18 Smith), 6. Kevin Battefeld (#42 Battefeld), 7. Christopher Adrien (#21 Adrien). NT

FEATURE: (24 laps) 1. Korey Weyant, 2. Tyler Roth, 3. Andy Baugh, 4. Brent Burrows, 5. Jason Allen, 6. Charlie Kunz, 7. Scott Koerner, 8. Jeff Sparks, 9. Jeff Mallonee, 10. Jeremy Hull, 11. Tori Smith, 12. Dave Baugh, 13. Jake Sollenberger, 14. Blake Haynes, 15. Shane Morgan, 16. John Heitzman, 17. Kurt Mueller, 18. Mitchell Davis, 19. Ryan Patrick, 20. Christopher Adrien, 21. Dalytn England, 22. Kevin Battefeld. NT

—————————-

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-14 Morgan, Laps 15-24 Weyant.

NEW ENGLER USAC IMRA SPEED2 POINTS: 1-A.Baugh-991, 2-Morgan-784, 3-Robby McQuinn-662, 4-Burrows-630, 5-Mueller-606, 6-Sollenberger-584, 7-England-523, 8-Battefeld-483, 9-Blake Buchholz-432, 10-Gedd Ross-410.

NEXT ENGLER USAC IMRA SPEED2 RACE: September 16 – Quincy (IL) Raceways