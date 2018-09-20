Knoxville Raceway Announces 2019 Season Schedule

From Kendra Jacobs

KNOXVILLE, IOWA (September 20, 2018) — The Sprint Car Capital of the World, Knoxville Raceway, has released its schedule for the 2019 racing season. The schedule, as always, is highlighted by the 59th running of the Knoxville Nationals, to be held Wednesday, August 7 through Saturday, August 10. The event was sold out in 2018.

A new “nationals” event, the Corn Belt Nationals, has been added to the schedule on Friday and Saturday, July 5 and 6. The event will feature the world’s greatest non-wing sprint car drivers from the USAC Amsoil National Sprint Car Series and POWRi Lucas Oil Sprint Series battling for the $20,000 to win top prize. The 360 winged class also will race on Friday while the 410 winged sprint car class will race on Saturday.

Also on the schedule is the 16th annual Lucas Oil Late Model Nationals on Thursday, September 12 through Saturday, September 14. The sole late model event at Knoxville Raceway saw a record crowd in 2018. The 29th running of the 360 Nationals will be held Thursday, August 1 through Saturday, August 3, followed by the eighth running of the Weld Racing Capitani Classic on Sunday, August 4.

The World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series two-day event has been moved to June 14 and 15. The previous date, June 29 & 30, will now be an off-weekend for Knoxville Raceway competitors, allowing for all 410 drivers to compete in the Jackson (Minn.) Nationals World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series three-day event held at Jackson Motorplex.

The 2019 Knoxville Raceway season will kick-off on Saturday, April 13 with the PellaMotors.com/Kraig Ford Season opener. A season kick-off party will be held the night before in conjunction with an open testing night for all teams at the track.

Four-day ticket renewals for the 410 Knoxville Nationals will go on sale October 1, 2018. Four-day ticket packages for the 410 Nationals will go on sale to the general public on December 3, 2018. Knoxville Raceway season ticket packages will be available from November 23 through December 21, 2018. On these dates, tickets can be purchased at www.knoxvilleraceway.com, at the track ticket office or by calling 641-842-5431.

2019 Knoxville Raceway Season Championship Schedule

April

12 Practice Night and Season Kick-Off Party

13 PellaMotors.com/Kraig Ford Season Opener – 410s, 360s, 305s

20 410s, 360s, 305s

27 410s, 360s, 305s

May

4 Budweiser Night – $1 Busch Light Cans – 410s, 360s, 305s

11 Vermeer Night 410s, 360s, 305s

18 Knoxville Hospital and Clinics 410s, 360s, 305s – Future Stars

Night

25 “Salute the Troops” Night – All Military Members Free – 410s, 360s

305s

June

1 McKay Insurance Agency/Nationwide Insurance Night – 410s,

360s, 305s

8 Hy-Vee Supermarkets Night with pre-race Tailgate Party – 410s,

360s, 305s

14 World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series plus 305s

15 World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series plus 360s

22 Knoxville Raceway Hall of Fame Induction Night – $1 Busch Light

Cans – 410s, 360s, 305s

29 No Racing – Jackson Nationals at Jackson (Minn.) Motorplex

July

5 Corn Belt Nationals – Non-Wing Sprint Cars plus 360s

6 Corn Belt Nationals – Non-Wing Sprint Cars plus 410s

13 Van Wall Equipment Marion County Fair Night – 410s, 360s, 305s

20 3M Night with the Casey’s General Store Kids Candy Drop – 410s,

360s, 305s and Dirt Trucks

27 Weiler Arctic Cat All-Star Circuit of Champions plus 360s

August

1 29th Annual 360 Knoxville Nationals presented by Great Southern

Bank

2 29th Annual 360 Knoxville Nationals presented by Great Southern

Bank

3 29th Annual 360 Knoxville Nationals presented by Great Southern

Bank

4 Weld Racing Capitani Classic presented by Great Southern Bank

7 Brandt Professional Agriculture Qualifying Night – 59th Annual

Knoxville Nationals

8 59th Annual Knoxville Nationals

9 FVP Preliminary Night – 59th Annual Knoxville Nationals

10 59th Annual Knoxville Nationals

24 Mediacom Season Finale – $1 Busch Light Cans – 410s, 360s,

305s

September

12 16th Annual Lucas Oil Late Model Nationals – $1 Busch Light Cans

13 16th Annual Lucas Oil Late Model Nationals

14 16th Annual Lucas Oil Late Model Nationals plus MBSLMR

21 Extreme Enduro

ABOUT KNOXVILLE RACEWAY: Located on the Marion County Fairgrounds in Knoxville, Iowa, Knoxville Raceway is a 1/2-mile dirt track that hosts winged 305, 360 and 410 sprint car racing every Saturday night from April to September. The “Sprint Car Capital of the World” also hosts the 5-hour ENERGY Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s General Store, sprint car racing’s most prestigious event, as well as the Lucas Oil Late Model Nationals presented by Casey’s General Store and the 360 Nationals presented by Great Southern Bank. Knoxville Raceway is the third-largest outdoor stadium in Iowa with 20,322 seats and 33 luxury suites seating 448.