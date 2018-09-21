Wayne Johnson Perfect In 2018 Hockett/McMillin Opener

From Bryan Hulbert

WHEATLAND, Mo. (September 20, 2018) – For the third time in his career, Wayne Johnson rolled his Outlaw Wings No. 2c into Victory Lane at Lucas Oil Speedway with the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by Sawblade.com, winning the opening night of the 8th annual Hockett/McMillin Memorial.

Starting his night with a Heat Race win, Johnson followed that with a victory in his Qualifier. Perfect going into the A-Feature, Wayne was unstoppable through the 25-lap preliminary event.

“These guys gave me one hell of a car tonight. We started third in our Heat Race and won it, and when we won our Qualifier from sixth, I knew we had a good car,” commented Johnson.

“In the feature, I just made sure we hit our marks, and when I saw Sam got up to second, I knew I really couldn’t mess up so we just stuck to the bottom, but our package here is really good so we’ll come back tomorrow and start where we did tonight”

Outrunning Tyler Blank on the start, the caution brought the field back to side-by-side formation as Tyler Blank and Sammy Swindell collected each other battling for the runner-up spot. Restarting with Scott Bogucki to his right, the Sawblade.com No. 28 challenged Johnson on the restart, but would instead have to contend with Kyle Bellm for second.

Slowed again working the second lap for Sean McClelland, the No. 2c was quick to pull away as the runner-up spot was up for grabs with Sam Hafertepe, Jr. rolling by. Keeping pace with Johnson, the track began working to the low line.

Keeping the cars straight through the half-way point, the caution flew again working Lap 16 as Jamie Ball went around in the third turn. Back to Lap 15, Bogucki tried for second with no avail.

With the field pacing to the final two laps, the caution flew for the last time as Carson Short stopped exiting the fourth turn. Back to three laps to run, Wayne Johnson did everything right to win by 0.605 seconds. Sam Hafertepe, Jr. in second was followed by Scott Bogucki. Coming up from 10th, Dylan Westbrook grabbed fourth with Kyle Bellm slipping back to fifth.

Roger Crockett in sixth was followed by Derek Hagar who ran up from 11th. Skylar Gee crossed eighth with Joe B. Miller in ninth. Passing nine cars to earn the night’s CP-Carrillo Pistons Hard Charger of the Night, Johnny Herrera rounded out the top-ten.

In the night’s accumulated points, Wayne Johnson leads with a perfect score of 170. Sam Hafertepe, Jr. is second with 160, followed by Scott Bogucki (155), Dylan Westbrook (145), and Kyle Bellm (144) to make up the top-five after one night of competition. The field of 59 drivers will have another shot to accumulate event points as Night 2 of the Hockett/McMillin Memorial goes green Friday, September 21 at 7:05 P.M. (CT).

For other news, notes, and information on the American Sprint Car Series, from the National Tour to any of the Regional Tours that make up the nearly 150 races across the ASCS Nation in 2018, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com, follow on Facebook, on Instagram, and on Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).

Race Results:

Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour

Speedway Motors ASCS Warrior Region

Lucas Oil Speedway – Wheatland, Mo.

Thursday, September 20, 2018

Hockett/McMillin Memorial – Night 1

Car Count: 59

Heat Races (Top 40 advance to Qualifiers)

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr, [2]; 2. 21X-Carson Short, [1]; 3. 44-Chris Martin, [4]; 4. 9JR-Derek Hagar, [7]; 5. 11G-Mike Goodman, [5]; 6. 5J-Jamie Ball, [9]; 7. 33M-Mason Daniel, [8]; 8. 05-Paul Nienhiser, [6]; 9. 27-Danny Thoman, [3]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 81-Jack Dover, [1]; 2. 94-Jeff Swindell, [4]; 3. 3S-Sammy Swindell, [7]; 4. 86-Tony Bruce Jr, [5]; 5. 17W-Harli White, [8]; 6. 23-Seth Bergman, [9]; 7. 5G-Dave Glennon, [6]; 8. 08-Cannon McIntosh, [3]; 9. (DNF) 14-Randy Martin, [2]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 2C-Wayne Johnson, [3]; 2. 14K-Kyle Bellm, [4]; 3. 75-Tyler Blank, [9]; 4. 51B-Joe B. Miller, [7]; 5. 37H-Nick Howard, [5]; 6. 76-Jay Russell, [1]; 7. 29-Tanner Berryhill, [6]; (DNS) 52-Blake Hahn, ; (DNS) 91T-Tyler Thomas,

Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 1-Travis Rilat, [2]; 2. 99X-Dalton Stevens, [1]; 3. 4-Evan Martin, [5]; 4. 22-Dustin Barks, [6]; 5. 5X-Tyson Hall, [8]; 6. 9X-Jake Bubak, [7]; 7. 44S-Jared Sewell, [3]; 8. 85-Forrest Sutherland, [4]

Heat 5 (8 Laps): 1. 28-Scott Bogucki, [2]; 2. 11-Roger Crockett, [5]; 3. 99-Skylar Gee, [8]; 4. 47X-Dylan Westbrook, [6]; 5. 93-Taylor Walton, [1]; 6. 21-Miles Paulus, [7]; 7. 77X-Alex Hill, [3]; 8. 6A-Aidan Roosevans, [4]

Heat 6 (8 Laps): 1. 95-Matt Covington, [1]; 2. J2-John Carney II, [5]; 3. 36-Jason Martin, [6]; 4. 03-Stu Snyder, [4]; 5. 49B-Ben Brown, [2]; 6. 8M-Kade Morton, [7]; 7. 24L-Lanny Carpenter, [3]; (DNS) 22S-Slater Helt,

Heat 7 (8 Laps): 1. 22M-Sean McClelland, [2]; 2. 28C-Jonathan Cornell, [1]; 3. 23B-Brian Bell, [5]; 4. 45X-Johnny Herrera, [6]; 5. 8-Alex Sewell, [4]; 6. 3-Ayrton Gennetten, [8]; 7. 47-Dale Howard, [7]; 8. 88-Travis Reber, [3]

Hoosier Tire Qualifiers (Top 16 in combined Passing Points advance to the A-Feature)

Qualifier 1 (8 Laps): 1. 28-Scott Bogucki, [4]; 2. 75-Tyler Blank, [6]; 3. 47X-Dylan Westbrook, [7]; 4. 3-Ayrton Gennetten, [9]; 5. J2-John Carney II, [5]; 6. 86-Tony Bruce Jr, [8]; 7. 9X-Jake Bubak, [10]; 8. (DNF) 36-Jason Martin, [3]; 9. (DNF) 23B-Brian Bell, [2]; 10. (DNF) 99X-Dalton Stevens, [1]

Qualifier 2 (8 Laps): 1. 3S-Sammy Swindell, [5]; 2. 9JR-Derek Hagar, [2]; 3. 22M-Sean McClelland, [4]; 4. 99-Skylar Gee, [6]; 5. 45X-Johnny Herrera, [7]; 6. 5J-Jamie Ball, [8]; 7. 44-Chris Martin, [1]; 8. 81-Jack Dover, [3]; 9. 11G-Mike Goodman, [9]; 10. (DNF) 21-Miles Paulus, [10]

Qualifier 3 (8 Laps): 1. 2C-Wayne Johnson, [6]; 2. 51B-Joe B. Miller, [2]; 3. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr, [5]; 4. 28C-Jonathan Cornell, [1]; 5. 94-Jeff Swindell, [4]; 6. 95-Matt Covington, [3]; 7. 17W-Harli White, [7]; 8. 37H-Nick Howard, [9]; 9. 23-Seth Bergman, [8]; 10. 8M-Kade Morton, [10]

Qualifier 4 (8 Laps): 1. 14K-Kyle Bellm, [4]; 2. 21X-Carson Short, [2]; 3. 11-Roger Crockett, [6]; 4. 4-Evan Martin, [3]; 5. 1-Travis Rilat, [5]; 6. 49B-Ben Brown, [10]; 7. 8-Alex Sewell, [9]; 8. 03-Stu Snyder, [8]; 9. 5X-Tyson Hall, [7]; 10. (DNF) 22-Dustin Barks, [1]

BMRS B-Features (Top 2 from each advance to the A-Feature)

B Feature 1 (12 Laps): 1. 44-Chris Martin, [5]; 2. 5J-Jamie Ball, [3]; 3. 28C-Jonathan Cornell, [2]; 4. 52-Blake Hahn, [12]; 5. 23B-Brian Bell, [6]; 6. 36-Jason Martin, [4]; 7. 23-Seth Bergman, [7]; 8. 76-Jay Russell, [10]; 9. 6A-Aidan Roosevans, [13]; 10. 27-Danny Thoman, [14]; 11. 44S-Jared Sewell, [11]; (DNS) 22-Dustin Barks, ; (DNS) 93-Taylor Walton, ; (DNS) 22S-Slater Helt, ; (DQ) 94-Jeff Swindell, [1] ***No. 94 disqualified to failing to follow the directions of officials after jumping the start, then endangering an official on the track.

B Feature 2 (12 Laps): 1. 95-Matt Covington, [2]; 2. 81-Jack Dover, [4]; 3. 49B-Ben Brown, [3]; 4. 8-Alex Sewell, [5]; 5. 21-Miles Paulus, [8]; 6. 33M-Mason Daniel, [9]; 7. 37H-Nick Howard, [6]; 8. 4-Evan Martin, [1]; 9. 11G-Mike Goodman, [7]; 10. 77X-Alex Hill, [11]; 11. 05-Paul Nienhiser, [12]; 12. 08-Cannon McIntosh, [13]; 13. 5G-Dave Glennon, [10]; (DNS) 14-Randy Martin,

B Feature 3 (12 Laps): 1. 45X-Johnny Herrera, [1]; 2. 86-Tony Bruce Jr, [2]; 3. 9X-Jake Bubak, [4]; 4. 47-Dale Howard, [9]; 5. 91T-Tyler Thomas, [14]; 6. 17W-Harli White, [3]; 7. 24L-Lanny Carpenter, [11]; 8. 85-Forrest Sutherland, [12]; 9. 8M-Kade Morton, [8]; 10. 03-Stu Snyder, [5]; 11. 29-Tanner Berryhill, [10]; 12. 88-Travis Reber, [13]; 13. (DNF) 5X-Tyson Hall, [6]; (DNS) 99X-Dalton Stevens,

Protect the Harvest A-Feature

A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 2C-Wayne Johnson, [1]; 2. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr, [7]; 3. 28-Scott Bogucki, [4]; 4. 47X-Dylan Westbrook, [10]; 5. 14K-Kyle Bellm, [5]; 6. 11-Roger Crockett, [6]; 7. 9JR-Derek Hagar, [11]; 8. 99-Skylar Gee, [8]; 9. 51B-Joe B. Miller, [12]; 10. 45X-Johnny Herrera, [19]; 11. 22M-Sean McClelland, [9]; 12. 95-Matt Covington, [18]; 13. 44-Chris Martin, [17]; 14. 1-Travis Rilat, [16]; 15. 86-Tony Bruce Jr, [22]; 16. 5J-Jamie Ball, [20]; 17. (DNF) 3-Ayrton Gennetten, [15]; 18. (DNF) 21X-Carson Short, [13]; 19. (DNF) J2-John Carney II, [14]; 20. (DNF) 75-Tyler Blank, [2]; 21. (DNF) 81-Jack Dover, [21]; 22. (DNF) 21-Miles Paulus, [25]; 23. (DNF) 3S-Sammy Swindell, [3]; 24. (DNF) 52-Blake Hahn, [24]; 25. (DNF) 23-Seth Bergman, [23]

Lap Leaders: Wayne Johnson 1-25

CP-Carrillo Hard Charger: Johnny Herrera +9

FSR Radiator High Point Driver: Wayne Johnson

Provisionals: Seth Bergman (Nat.); Blake Hahn (Nat.); Miles Paulus (Regional)