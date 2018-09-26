World of Outlaws to Conclude 40th Anniversary Season in Charlotte at World Finals

By Anthony Corini

CONCORD, NC – September 25, 2018 – The World of Outlaws’ 40th Anniversary Season has been an excellent, yet emotionally trying, year-long journey across the country. The Greatest Show on Dirt has lived up to its name on and off the track during the 2018 season. On track, the enthralling side-by-side action on a nightly basis has been unparalleled, and dirt track racing as a whole is riding a large uptick in general popularity. Off the track, the Series has revolutionized the Sprint Car racing world with DIRTVision.com bringing every night of World of Outlaws action to fans, sponsors and families at an affordable monthly price. The 40th anniversary season has been remarkable and will culminate with a well-deserved crowning at one of the biggest motorsport events in the world, the World of Outlaws World Finals presented by Can-Am at The Dirt Track at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Barring the unthinkable, Donny Schatz will be crowned champion for the tenth time in his illustrious career, second only to Steve Kinser. Schatz and his Tony Stewart Racing No.15 team are the model of excellence, not recording a single DNF and finishing outside the top-ten just four times in 61 events thus far.

The Fargo, ND native has 19 wins on the season, including the Outlaw Showdown at The Dirt Track in Charlotte back in May.

Each year when the World of Outlaws invades Charlotte for the Outlaw Showdown in May, a seemingly unexpected winner garners attention on one of Sprint Car racing’s biggest stages.

2017 saw Logan Schuchart win a thrilling race, and in 2016 Greg Wilson scored the popular victory.

Back in 2015, South Dakota’s Dusty Zomer shocked the racing world with his lone World of Outlaws win, and the year prior Midwest Kingpin Brian Brown scored his first career Outlaw triumph at the 4/10-mile oval, both of those wins coming during the World Finals.

Schatz’ win at Charlotte in May was certainly not unexpected, which opens the door for the model to flip and an unexpected winner to emerge during the World Finals. The Dirt Track at Charlotte is well-liked by fans and drivers alike. “Charlotte is an excellent race track. There’s always at least two racing lines, and the surface seems to fit my team’s liking,” said Logan Schuchart, who finished third at Charlotte in May.

“The World Finals is a marquee event. We won at Charlotte in May last year, which was incredibly special, so now we need to get a World Finals win,” added Schuchart, who sits a career-high sixth in the Series Points. “The atmosphere in November at Charlotte is remarkable and something every race fan should experience.”

The 2017 World Finals presented by Can-Am saw 53 of the finest 410 Sprint Car teams sign in, and this year’s edition should be no different.

And of course, it is the only event where the three marquee Dirt Track Series will race at the same track, at the same time, as the World of Outlaws Craftsman Late Models and Super DIRTcar Big Block Modifieds crown their Series Champions as well.

Last year Saturday night was a sell out, so don’t wait, get your tickets today. As always, if you can’t make it to the track, watch every lap LIVE on DIRTVision.com!