Macedo Slated to Drive for Kyle Larson Racing in 2019

(October 30, 2018) — Kyle Larson Racing revealed their plans for 2019 naming Carson Macedo as their driver for next season on the World of Outlaws tour. Macedo will also bring along his co-owner and crew chief from JG Motorsports, Joe Gaerte, as crew chief. Jacob Weaver and Heath Moyle are slated to continue with KLR in 2019.

Macedo finished second in points with the All Star Circuit of Champions in 2018. For most of the season Macedo positioned himself as one of the most sought after prospects to join the World of Outlaws tour. Macedo’s profile was raised even higher driving for Jason Johnson Racing at the 360 and 410 Knoxville Nationals winning a preliminary night at the 360 Nationals and nearly winning the finale of that event, culminating in a sixth place finish in the 410 Nationals finale.

To get a jump on the 2019 season Macedo is slated to drive a second car for Kyle Larson Racing this weekend at the World Finals in Charlotte.