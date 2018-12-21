POWRi Lucas Oil Warrior Sprint League Announces Formation in Colorado

From POWRi

BELLEVILLE, ILL. (December 19, 2018) – When the 2019 racing season fires up in a few short months, the state of Colorado will welcome a new non-wing sprint car series to the docket. The POWRi Lucas Oil Warrior Sprint League will engulf the “Centennial State” with a 12-15 race schedule, offering racers and teams an affordable yet competitive venue to compete with.

Based on the POWRi Lucas Oil WAR Sprint League that has blossomed to national acknowledgment, the newly-formed POWRi Lucas Oil Warrior Sprint League will take on a similar model in hopes of establishing a booming sprint car scene in Colorado. The Warrior Sprints will adopt the WAR rulebook, which most notably boasts an open motor rule, and that can be viewed at www.POWRi.com.

The 2019 season will boast a 12-15 race schedule with the league alternating between three Colorado facilities. El Paso County Raceway in Calhan, CO will serve as the league’s home track through the inaugural campaign with other trips to I-76 Speedway in Fort Morgan, CO and Holyoke, CO as well. An official schedule will be released soon, but the season will pick up in April and come to a conclusion in October.

The new project is being spearheaded by Denver’s Joe Bellm, a veteran of sprint car and midget racing since he started competing at 16-years old. Bellm has previously been the driving force behind BST Promotions, which has had a large hand in bringing the Colorado Alliance Tour, IMCA Weekly Racing and the RaceSaver Sprints to life in his home state.

“There has been a big desire for non-wing sprint car racing in Colorado for quite some time,” noted POWRi Warrior Sprints Director, Joe Bellm. “We have seen the growth that leagues like WAR have experienced under the POWRi sanction and thought that this is perfect timing to bring this form of racing back to a state that is thirsting for it. I have already had several racers that have been out for nearly 5-10 years express their renewed interest in the league. Our main goal here is to eliminate the dollar factor, take off the wings, equalize the competition, and in turn promote the exciting level of racing that is non-wing sprint cars, which I believe offers the best bang for your buck.”

Joining the Rocky Mountain Midget Racing Association (RMMRA) and Rocky Mountain Lightning Sprint Association (RMLSA) under the POWRi sanction, racers will be allowed to use one license to conveniently compete in all leagues. Along with that, a feature provisional for the Jesse Hockett / Daniel McMillin Memorial is on the line for the highest driver in Warrior Sprints point standings that does not qualify for the main event.

Through the agreement with Performance Open Wheel Racing, Inc. (POWRi), racers with the Warrior Sprints League will receive the POWRi insurance, added bonus of their social media and marketing. Racers can register online with the league at www.POWRi.com while the Warrior Sprints League side of the website is being set up.

An in-depth story on more news regarding the POWRi Lucas Oil Warrior Sprint League will come in the following weeks as details such as full schedule, points fund, payout, and more is finalized.