Attica to Hand Out Over $600,000 in 2019 Features

From Brian Liskai

ATTICA, Ohio (January 26, 2019) – Attica Raceway Park will hand out over $600,000 in feature prize money in 2019 over 22 events as “Ohio’s Finest Racing kicks off its 32nd season of racing on Friday, March 22.

“There’s something special each night we race, offering more money throughout the year to help teams continue to provide the excellent entertainment Attica is known for,” said Rex LeJeune, ARP Director of Operations.

Tony Stewart’s Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champion sprints are scheduled to make six appearances at Attica Raceway Park in 2019. It begins with the two-day traditional Core & Main Spring Nationals Friday and Saturday April 19 and 20. The All Stars come back to Attica Friday, May 24 and kick off the traditional Ohio Sprint Speedweek at Attica on Friday, June 14. The All Stars wrap up Attica’s Season with the Attica Ambush Kasey Kahne Foundation Dirt Classic Ohio Friday and Saturday, Aug. 30 and 31.

The newly formed All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads/Kistler Racing Products Attica Fremont Championship Series (AFCS) Presented by the Baumann Auto Group for the 410 sprints will have nine events at Attica in 2019 with four of those paying $4,000 to win; three of those thanks to Spanky’s Pizza of Carey, Ohio. Those dates will be held May 3, May 17, June 7 and July 26. The KS Sales and Service AFCS for the 305 sprints have 7 events at Attica this coming season with three of those paying $1,000 to win on May 17, July 12 and Aug. 16. The 305 sprints will also run for $1,000 to win on May 10.

The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series will head to Attica for the 31st Annual Ohio Logistics Brad Doty Classic presented by Racing Optics on Tuesday, July 16 (rain date of July 17).

It’s not all about the sprint cars in 2019 at Attica as the UMP late models have several big events planned including the traditional mini-series with Wayne County Speedway in Orrville, Ohio and Oakshade Raceway in Wauseon, Ohio. The American Ethanol Series visits Attica on Friday, May 10 for a $4,000 to win event. There are also pair of $2,000 to win, $200 to start events on June 14 and August 30.

“Last year we had nearly 50 cars show up for the American Ethanol Series event and we are really pleased with how the series with Wayne County and Oakshade have gone,” LeJeune said.

LeJeune noted for the first three weeks of the racing season at “Ohio’s Finest Racing” speedplant, there are rain dates for Saturday and, if needed, gates will open at 3 p.m. with racing at 6 p.m.

“Thanks to all our great marketing partners who have billboards, night sponsorship, point fund contributions and more we have another fantastic schedule for 2019. We have had a huge response from area businesses to partner with this year and that helps us put together exciting shows. We continue to be blessed with great fans, race teams and a dedicated staff,” said John Bores, Attica Raceway Park Promoter.

“We also want to thank Callies Performance Products of Fostoria for being the 410 division sponsor, Summit Racing Equipment for being the late model division sponsor and Fremont Fence Company for coming back as the 305 sprint division sponsor,” added LeJeune.

Attica Raceway Park 2019 Schedule

Friday, March 22 – Construction Equipment & Supply/Advanced Drainage Systems Night – 410 sprints; UMP late models, 305 sprints (Rain Date of Saturday, March 23)

Friday, March 29 – Fisher Performance Night – 410 sprints; UMP late models; 305 sprints (Rain Date of Saturday, March 30)

Friday, April 5 – UBS Financial Services/Murphy Tractor Night – 410 sprints, UMP late models, 305 sprints (rain date Saturday, April 6)

Friday, April 12 – True Alpha Wealth Management Night – AFCS 410 sprints, Attica/Wayne County Late Model Series, AFCS 305 sprints

Friday, April 19 – Core & Main Spring Nationals – All Star Sprints, UMP late models

Saturday, April 20 – Core & Main Spring Nationals – All Star Sprints, 305 sprints

Friday, April 26 – Craig Miller Trucking Night – 410 sprints, UMP late models, 305 sprints (rain date if both April 19 and 20 are rained out)

Friday, May 3 – The Adkins Group/AmeriGas Night AFCS 410 sprints ($4,000 to win), Attica/Oakshade Late Model Series, 305 sprints

Friday, May 10 – Stillwater Metal/Bazell Fuel Night – American Ethanol Late Model Series ( $4,000 to win), 305 sprint ($1,000 to win), trucks

Friday, May 17 – Eric Phillips 31th Anniversary Classic – American Powersports of Findlay and Sandusky Night – AFCS 410 Sprints ($4,000 to win), Attica/Wayne Count Late Model Series, AFCS 305 sprints ($1,000 to win presented by Gressman Powersports)

Friday, May 24 – Foster Auto Body/Steinle Chevrolet Buick in Clyde Night – All Star sprints, UMP late models, 305 sprints

Friday, June 7 – Edward Jones of Clyde/Mike Neill Financial Advisor/Gordon Lumber Mid-Season Championship – AFCS 410 sprints ($4,000 to win), AFCS 305 sprints (double points), trucks

Friday, June 14 – Kistler Engines/Ohio CAT/Ferguson Waterworks Night – All Stars Ohio Sprint Speedweek, UMP Late Models ($2,000 to win, double points)

Friday, June 28 – Kears Speed Shop/Carpenter’s Union Local 744 Night – AFCS 410 Sprints, Attica/Oakshade Late Model Series, 305 sprints

Friday, July 5 – Burns Electric/Sutton Bank Fan Appreciation Night – AFCS 410 sprints, UMP late models, AFCS 305 Sprints, $10 general admission, open pit/meet the teams, $1 hot dogs

Friday, July 12 – Croghan Colonial Bank/Smith Family Foods Night – AFCS 410 sprints, AFCS 305 sprints ($1,000 to win), trucks, vintage cars

Tuesday, July 16 – World of Outlaws Ohio Logistics Brad Doty Classic Presented by Racing Optics (rain date Wednesday, July 17)

Friday, July 26– Morgan Stanley/UUI Night – AFCS 410 sprints ($4,000 to win), Attica/Wayne County late model series, AFCS 305 sprints

Fridays, Aug. 2 and 9 – No Racing due to Attica Fair

Friday, Aug. 16 – Columbus Equipment/Central Ohio Farmers Night – AFCS 410 sprints, Attica/Oakshade late model series, AFCS 305 sprints ($1,000 to win presented by Griff’s Engines)

Friday, Aug. 23 – Kistler Racing Products/Jon Wright’s Custom Chrome Plating presents the Mark Keegan Classic Season Championship Night – 410 sprints, 305 sprints (double points for each division); trucks

Friday, Aug. 30 – Baumann Auto Group Night, All Star Sprints for the Dirt Classic Ohio, UMP late models, season championship, double points ($2,000 to win)

Saturday, Aug. 31 – All Pro Aluminum Heads Night, All Star Sprints for Dirt Classic Ohio, 305 sprints

Gates open at 5 p.m. with racing at 7:45 p.m. on Friday regular events; Saturday rain date events gates open at 3 p.m. with racing at 6 p.m.