T.J.’s Takeaways From the All Star Opener at Ocala

Tony Stewart did a great job holding onto the lead for most of the event dicing back and forth with both Stewart and Shaffer, even retaking the lead from Shane Stewart at one point after Shane had passed Tony for the lead.

Bubba Raceway Park’s unusual shape lends itself to races like this when it doesn’t lock down to a single groove because of its unique shape (https://www.google.com/maps/place/Bubba+Raceway+Park/@29.282509,-82.18828,864m/data=!3m2!1e3!4b1!4m5!3m4!1s0x88e62989cff30573:0x86e4195f3cc67052!8m2!3d29.282509!4d-82.186086). The track also did an excellent job of overcoming some odd gremlins to start out the winter nationals such as the ambulance leaving the grounds right before the first sprint car heat race and having to come back and Jim Shuster ball parking his sprint car between turns three and four and taking out a caution light.

There are times the action in Florida only gets me excited about sprint car racing due to the absence of it over the winter. Thursday’s feature was exciting because it was a great feature. Its nice to have such a great start to the season for the All Stars and for the sprint car portion of Speedweeks in Florida.