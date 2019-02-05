Hafertepe Kicking Off Season At Bubba Raceway Park With USCS Winter Heat

Bryan Hulbert

OCALA, Fla. (February 5, 2019) Before Sam Hafertepe, Jr. begins his pursuit of a fourth Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series National Tour Championship in as many years, the Sunnyvale, Texas driver will kick off his season in Florida this weekend at Bubba Raceway Park on Friday, February 8 and Saturday, February 9.

“We’re going to do Bubba Raceway Park this weekend, then head over to Eastbay for the King of the 360’s. We’ve changed a few things, primarily with the wings going from the dished wings to flat. We’re wanting to run some more 410cid stuff, so we need to be more familiar with the flat wings, and just try to get the bugs shook loose,” commented Hafertepe on the coming weekend.

Looking to better a DNF finish in his last visit to the egg-shaped oval in 2015, Sam explained that the goal as always is to win, but they are going into the Florida run with an open mind.

“Hopefully we can hit on something. What we’ve been doing just doesn’t work at those places so we’re going to have to dig deep and find something, learn from it, and get everything shook down and be prepared with the season gets in full swing.”

Live coverage of this weekend’s USCS Winter Heat at Bubba Raceway Park can be found at https://www.speedshifttv.com.

For continued updates on Sam Hafertepe, Jr. log onto http://www.sam15.com and make sure to find him on Twitter (@samhafertepejr). For news on Hill’s Racing Team, log onto https://www.facebook.com/hillsracing/ and on Twitter (@HillsRacingTeam).

Coming Up:

February 8 and 9 – Bubba Raceway Park (Ocala, Fla.) with USCS

