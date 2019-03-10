Mark Smith Streaks to Third USCS Sprint win of 2019

From Pete Walton

CHATHAM, La. (March 9, 2019) — Sunbury, Pennsylvania’s Mark Smith raced from his inside 2nd row starting spot past Friday night’s feature winner, Morgan Turpen from Cordova. Tennessee on lap four and survived two caution periods to park his M1 sprint car in the RockAuto.com USCS Victory Lane for the 3rd time this season. Highlands,Texas sprint car veteran, Channin Tankersley followed Smith in the runner-up spot. Tony Stewart from Columbus, Indiana put on a show charging back to front after getting in a tangle with a lapped car on lap 10 while in second place.

Davie Franek from Sussex, New Jersey started sixth and finished fourth. Veteran Chillicothe, Ohio Hall of Fame driver, Danny Smith started 18th and charged forward thirteen positions to complete the top five.

Two-time USCS National Champ, Morgan Turpen finished sixth followed by Dustin Gates from Haughton, Louisiana was seventh followed by eleven times series Champion Terry Gray in eighth. Bew Yorker Bobby Tersillo was ninth and Jamie Ball from Knoxville, Iowa rounded out the top ten.

Next races: Hattiesburg Speedway on Friday, March 15th and Magnolia Motor Sleedway on Saturday, March 16th. For more info www.uscsracing.com

USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour presented by K&N Filters

USCS Bayou State Sprint Car Nationals Finale

Chatham Speedway

Saturday, March 9, 2019

Heat Race #1 – Engler Machine & Tool (8 Laps): 1. 10m-Morgan Turpen[3] ; 2. 14-Tony Stewart[5] ; 3. 17t-Channin Tankersley[2] ; 4. 38-Tony Agin[1] ; 5. 28-Jeff Willingham[6] ; 6. 4-Danny Smith[4]

Heat Race #2 – BMRS (8 Laps): 1. m1-Mark Smith[3] ; 2. 6-Dustin Gates[6] ; 3. 51-Bobby Tersillo[1] ; 4. 07-Johnny Bridges[2] ; 5. 49-Mallie Shuster[4] ; 6. 17b-Shelby Brown[5]

Heat Race #3 – ButlerBuilt Seats (8 Laps): 1. 5J-Jamie Ball[1] ; 2. 28f-Davie Franek[3] ; 3. 10-Terry Gray[4] ; 4. 11-Jim Shuster[5] ; 5. 8a-Alan Myers[6] ; 6. 16t-Cody Tankersley[2]

USCS Hoosier Racing Tire Speed Dash (6 Laps): 1. m1-Mark Smith[2] ; 2. 10-Terry Gray[1] ; 3. 10m-Morgan Turpen[4] ; 4. 14-Tony Stewart[3] ; 5. 17t-Channin Tankersley[6] ; 6. 5J-Jamie Ball[5]

FireAde Sprint Car A-Main (30 Laps): 1. m1-Mark Smith[3] ; 2. 17t-Channin Tankersley[8] ; 3. 14-Tony Stewart[4] ; 4. 28f-Davie Franek[6] ; 5. 4-Danny Smith[17] ; 6. 10m-Morgan Turpen[2] ; 7. 6-Dustin Gates[1] ; 8. 10-Terry Gray[7] ; 9. 51-Bobby Tersillo[10] ; 10. 5J-Jamie Ball[5] ; 11. 38-Tony Agin[14] ; 12. 07-Johnny Bridges[13] ; 13. 49-Mallie Shuster[15] ; 14. 28-Jeff Willingham[11] ; 15. 11-Jim Shuster[9] ; 16. 17b-Shelby Brown[16] ; 17. 16t-Cody Tankersley[18] ; 18. 8a-Alan Myers[12]