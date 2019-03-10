Schuerenberg Wins Spring Showcase

From Lance Jennings

PEORIA, Az. (March 9, 2019) — Securing the lead for good on lap 25, Hunter Schuerenberg (Sikeston, MO) claimed the Saturday night finale of the “Spring Showcase” at Canyon Speedway Park. Driving the Reinbold / Underwood Motorsports #19 AME Electrical / Mesilla Valley Transportation Spike, Hunter earned his first $3,000 USAC/CRA and USAC SouthWest Sprint Car win over Damion Gardner, Brody Roa, R.J. Johnson, and Jason McDougal. McDougal was the night’s hard charger with a thirteenth to fifth place run.

Gardner posted his 82nd career Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Award over the 24-car field. The 7-time USAC/CRA Champion clocked in with a time of 13.469 on the 1/3-mile oval.

Friday night winner Josh Hodges took the checkered flags in Extreme Mufflers Heat Race #1. USAC SouthWest drivers “The Bull” Tye Mihocko and Dennis Gile claimed their 10-lap heats.

AMSOIL USAC/CRA & SANDS CHEVROLET USAC SOUTHWEST SPRINT CAR SERIES RACE RESULTS: March 9, 2019 – Canyon Speedway Park – Peoria, Arizona – “2nd Annual Spring Showcase”

WOODLAND AUTO DISPLAY / BEAVER STRIPES QUALIFYING: 1. Damion Gardner, 4, Alexander-13.469; 2. R.J. Johnson, 51, Martin-13.485; 3. Hunter Schuerenberg, 19, Reinbold/Underwood-13.674; 4. Austin Williams, 92, Sertich-13.680; 5. Matt Rossi, 02, Rossi-13.746; 6. Brody Roa, 91R, BR-13.795; 7. Isaac Chapple, 52, Chapple-13.807; 8. Mike Martin, 16, Martin-13.814; 9. Stevie Sussex, 12, Allen-13.868; 10. Josh Hodges, 74X. Hodges-13.923; 11. Tommy Malcolm, 5X, Napier-13.926; 12. Charles Davis Jr., 50, Davis-13.931; 13. Jason McDougal, 42, Cheney-13.992; 14. Tye Mihocko, 5, Mihocko-14.069; 15. Dennis Gile, 13, Gile-14.102; 16. Landon Cling, 34C, Cling-14.154; 17. Michael Curtis, 11C, Turner/Wheeler-14.208; 18. Chris Gansen, 4G, Gansen-14.456; 19. Matt Lundy, 98, Lundy-14.559; 20. Ryan Cully, 21J, Cully-14.563; 21. Eddie Tafoya Jr., 51T, Tafoya-14.651; 22. Matt McCarthy, 28M, McCarthy-14.747; 23. Jeff Dyer, 39, Cal-Sun-15.120; 24. Stephen Sanchez, 7, Sanchez-15.698.

EXTREME MUFFLERS FIRST HEAT: (10 laps, Top 4 finishers eligible for invert) 1. Hodges, 2. McDougal, 3. Gardner, 4. Williams, 5. Chapple, 6. Cling, 7. McCarthy, 8. Lundy. NT

SECOND HEAT: (10 laps, Top 4 finishers eligible for invert) 1. Mihocko, 2. Johnson, 3. Martin, 4. Malcolm, 5. Rossi, 6. Curtis, 7. Cully, 8. Dyer. NT

THIRD HEAT: (10 laps, Top 4 finishers eligible for invert) 1. Gile, 2. Schuerenberg, 3. Sussex, 4. Roa, 5. Davis, 6. Gansen, 7. Tafoya, 8. Sanchez. NT

FEATURE: (30 laps, starting positions in parenthesis) 1. Hunter Schuerenberg (4), 2. Damion Gardner (6), 3. Brody Roa (2), 4. R.J. Johnson (5), 5. Jason McDougal (13), 6. Stevie Sussex (9), 7. Austin Williams (3), 8. Isaac Chapple (8), 9. Josh Hodges (10), 10. Tommy Malcolm (11), 11. Landon Cling (16), 12. Mike Martin (1), 13. Matt Lundy (19), 14. Charles Davis Jr. (12), 15. Matt Rossi (7), 16. Chris Gansen (18), 17. Michael Curtis (17), 18. Dennis Gile (15), 19. Ryan Cully (20), 20. Matt McCarthy (22), 21. Stephen Sanchez (24), 22. Jeff Dyer (23), 23. Eddie Tafoya Jr. (21), 24. Tye Mihocko (14). NT

**Mihocko flipped on lap 4 of the feature.

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-12 Roa, Laps 13-23 Schuerenberg, Lap 24 Johnson, Laps 25-30 Schuerenberg.

HARD CHARGER: Jason McDougal (13th to 5th)