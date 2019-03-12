POWRi BCRA Lucas Oil Midget Series Kicks 2019 Season Off Saturday Night at The Dirt Track at Kern County

Peterson Media

A busy offseason for the Bay Cities Racing Association has seen the storied organization join forces with Performance Open Wheel Racing Inc. (POWRi) to create the POWRi BCRA Lucas Oil Midget Series. For the first time ever a POWRi sanctioned race will take place in California Saturday night at The Dirt Track and Kern County in Bakersfield, CA.

Saturday night kicks off a fresh season of Midget action for the POWRi BCRA Lucas Oil Midget Series as it marks the first of 21 races all over the state of California offering up a nice mix of dirt and pavement facilities.

This weekend’s marquee event will take place on the upstart Dirt Track at Kern County, located at Kern County Raceway Park in Bakersfield, CA just off the backstretch of the state of the art pavement facility.

Building off of the 2018 season that saw young Jesse Love win the overall championship, Chad Nichols win the pavement title, and Maria Cofer win the dirt title, a new crop of drivers is expected to be on hand to set their sights at the first ever POWRi BCRA Lucas Oil Midget Series Championship.

Saturday night, cars are expected to be on the track for hot laps at 6pm, with time trials slated for 630pm, and racing action expected to go green at 745pm.

For more information please click over to https://www.kernraceway.com/dirt-track/.

ON TAP: The 2019 POWRi BCRA Lucas Oil Midget Series gets underway on Saturday night at The Dirt Track at Kern County.

2019 WINNERS:

STAY CONNECTED: Keep up with the POWRi BCRA Lucas Oil Midget Series by clicking over to www.bcraracing.com.

CIVIL WAR SERIES PRESENTED BY FLOWMASTER- Founded in 1939, the Bay Cities Racing Association has a rich and flavorful history of midget racing in the “Golden State” of California. For eight decades, the BCRA has been giving drivers a proving ground and giving fans the thrilling races they crave, be it on the dirt tracks or on the pavement surfaces. In 2019, the series joined forces with POWRi to create the POWRi-BCRA Lucas Oil Midget Series.