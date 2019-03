MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (March 21, 2019) — The program scheduled for Friday at Williams Grove Speedway was cancelled due to inclement weather.

The ULMS Late Models have now been added to next Friday’s racing program along with the winged 410 sprint cars $4,080 to win. Adult general admission for the show will be $18 for adults, $10 for youth ages 13 – 20 with kids ages 12 and under free. Pit admission will be $30.