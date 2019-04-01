World of Outlaws tickets on sale for the Badger 40 at Wilmot Raceway on July 13

By Tony Veneziano

WILMOT, Wisc. — April 1, 2019 — Tickets are now on sale for the Badger 40, featuring the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series at Wilmot Raceway in Wilmot, Wisconsin on Saturday, July 13 and can be purchased online at slspromotions.ticketforce.com or by calling SLS Promotions at 815-344-2023.

Brent Marks earned his first-career World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series win last year at Wilmot Raceway in dominating fashion. After taking the lead from Daryn Pittman on the 13th lap, Marks quickly pulled away and lapped all the way up to the ninth-place finisher, winning by four-and-a-half seconds. Even more amazing, Marks accomplished this while nursing a flat right front tire in the late going.

David Gravel has won in 2017 at Wilmot, which marked his third straight victory at the track. In 2017, he was victorious in a thriller over Shane Stewart and Brad Sweet. That trio traded the lead five times in the last 11 laps of the 40-lap race. Gravel also won at Wilmot with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series in 2014 and 2016.

Daryn Pittman, the 2013 series champion, is a past winner at Wilmot Raceway, taking the checkered flag in 2008. In the inaugural event for the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Sprint Car Series at the third-mile bullring in 2006, Mark Dobmeier was victorious, which marked his first-career World of Outlaws win.

Battling Gravel, Pittman, Stewart and Sweet in 2019 is another stout group of full-time competitors including 10-time and defending series champion Donny Schatz, as well as fellow veteran drivers Kraig Kinser, Jason Sides, Greg Wilson and Ian Madsen.

Logan Schuchart, who already has a win this season, along with his Shark Racing teammate Jacob Allen are back on the road again this season. Sheldon Haudenschild, who had a breakout year in 2018, winning five races, is back again this year.

Carson Macedo, who drives for Kyle Larson Racing, is the leading contender for the Kevin Gobrecht Rookie of the Year Award this season.

Tickets for the Badger 40, featuring the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series at Wilmot Raceway in Wilmot, Wisconsin on Saturday, July 13 can be purchased online at slspromotions.ticketforce.com or by calling SLS Promotions at 815-344-2023.

Also in action will be the Wisconsin wingLESS Sprint Series and the Wisconsin-Illinois Mini Sprints.

Twitter: @SLS_Promotions

Facebook: SLS Promotions LLC