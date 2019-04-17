Kids Easter Egg Hunt at Marysville Raceway

By Troy Hennig

Marysville, CA (April 15, 2019) – Families can come out and celebrate Easter one day early. On Saturday night, April 20, the Marysville Raceway will host auto racing and an Easter Egg Hunt for all the kids in attendance, ages 11 and under. Four racing divisions will highlight the night on the track led by the 360-winged sprints, Dwarf Cars, Hobby Stocks and Vintage Hardtops. While the racing will be fast and fierce on the track, the hunt for eggs will be just as intense. The friendly staff at Marysville Raceways loves interacting with the kids and families during this special night of racing and hunting for eggs.

The pit gate will open at 3 PM while the front grandstand gate opens at 5 PM. Race cars on the track at 6 PM.

Adult admission into the grandstands is $13.00. Juniors, seniors and military with ID are just $11.00. Kids 6-11 are $6 and five and under are FREE. A family pass for $40 gets two adults and two juniors or three kids 11 and under into the grandstands. As always, parking is FREE.

Fans can buy tickets in advance on line at www.marysvilleraceway.com

Coming off a weekend without racing at Marysville, the drivers will be eager to hit the track this Saturday night. The top storylines going into point race No. 6 will be as follows; can anyone stop Chico’s Michael Ing? Winning all three previous sprint car main events is an amazing feat. Can he make it four for four? Or who will emerge as the driver able to knock of Ing from the top spot.

Second question; how many Hobby Stocks will show up? My goodness, the previous two races averaged 28 drivers. Talk about a traffic jam on the quarter-mile oval track. The Hobby Stocks feature some of the most talented drivers and colorful characters in our racing circle.

As if those two divisions mentioned above are not enough, ad the popular traveling Dwarf Cars to the mix. These guys are as intense on the track as any racing group you will witness. The division averages around 20 cars every time they are scheduled at Marysville.

For the nostalgic fans of racing we are happy to host the Vintage Hardtops as the fourth division this Saturday night. Take a trip back memory lane as these cars from the 1930’s, 40’s and 50’s race around the tacky surface of Marysville Raceway.