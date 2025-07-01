Parker Jones Overcomes Prelim Flip to Make it Five Straight in Badger Midget Competition

By Bill Blumer

Parker Jones continued his dominance in Advanced Fastening Supply Badger Midget Auto Racing Association competition taking his fifth Lyco Manufacturing A-Main win in a row and sixth of seven features. Unlike the week prior, the route to Bank of Sun Prairie Victory Lane at historic Angell Park Speedway was not easy for “The Blue Mounds Bullet.”

PRELIMINARY ACTION

It was the much anticipated Fireworks Night at Angell Park. With heat in the 90’s and a threat of rain slated for the middle of the program, the stands were sparse but the pits were full. For Badger’s part 27 cars were checked in.

Fans could see storms beyond the backstretch wall and radar suggested they may stay north. As Auto Meter Heat-One pushed off there was some concern as the wind shifted and the temperature suddenly dropped about 20 degrees and folks were wishing they’d have brought a jacket. When the green flag flew veteran Brian Peterson powered under polesitter, rookie Mike Gebhard and never looked back leading every lap.

Dave Jones Heat-Two included an entertaining battle for the first four laps with Mike Stroik leading a nose to tail group that included Miles Doherty, Luke Wackerlin and Jones. The low line was the place to be, but with just a couple of laps to go Jones got a little too low and tagged one of the bigger tires exiting turn-four. This launched his left front up and the the Work Truck Stuff #41 went for a wild ride landing in the push-off area. As the car laid on its side fans could see Jones moving immediately and he was soon out of the car.

On the restart Stroik, driving a second Kleven #29, put several lengths on Doherty. Coming to the white flag Doherty made up the distance and snuck under Stroik coming out of turn-four and was past him by the time they got to the line. Doherty went on to the win with Stroik in the runner-up spot.

Cody Weisensel scored a hometown win in Behling Race Products Heat-Three. It was the second race in a row that a Kleven-owned car was strong but gave up the point on the last lap. This time it was Harrison Kleven in a 29 car who gave up the lead out of turn-four and had to settle for a solid second behind Weisensel.

Jones Motorsports has had two rounds in the chamber several times this year. However, on this night they only had one car in the trailer. The wreck Jones experienced in the heat race was not so bad that it couldn’t be repaired if there was enough time.

With clouds now building on the entire western horizon it was starting to look ominous. The IMCA Modifieds ran their heats with a slight drizzle that was enough to force the wiping of the lens on the Badger TV camera. As the Midwest Dirt Legends were pulling onto the track for their third heat; the rain persisted and the cars were pulled off in favor of push-trucks rolling the track in.

“The vortex works!” exclaimed “Pit Shack Dave,” the friendly keeper of the pit check-in point prior to the races and guardian of the gate between the stands and the pits once racing starts. He was referring to the legend that the spinning of the race cars at Angell Park will ward off bad weather. After the brief shower and more low hanging clouds, the rain stopped and racing resumed. The delay no-doubt helped the Jones crew. And by this time the stands had filled in nicely.

The High Performance Lubricants B-Main saw Jones and Derek Doerr, (one, two in points) gridded for the event and having to finish in the top-seven. In this race the best finisher would start no better than sixteenth in the Lyco A-Main.

Jones scored the anti-climactic win commanding the high side as Doerr and Brian Strane Jr. used the low groove to make the “A”. Meanwhile an entertaining race was had for the last transfer spot. With five laps to go Dave Collins Jr. in sixth led Colton Anderson in a second Boden car and Kyle Koch. One car was going to be the odd man out and would miss the A-Main. Koch found something he liked on the high side and with three laps left got by Anderson and then at the line with two laps left he went past Collins. Anderson seeing what Koch did followed suit. On the last lap Collins and Anderson were side by side when Collins bobbled low and faded in turn-two giving the last transfer to Anderson. Jones was fast enough to have caught the back of the pack and seemed content to watch the battle and not try to lap the duo.

While the clouds were dark and heavy, the radar was now clear to the point that a brief intermission and some track prep ensued.

Hoosier Racing Tire Heat-Four and Madison Extinguisher Service Last Chance Qualifier were not run.

THE FIREWORKS 25

To this point Jones had enjoyed some luck with delays in the program allowing the team to get the car repaired and he’d need some more luck if he was going to win his fifth in a row. No matter how hard he drove, without a couple of cautions it would be nearly impossible to beat the likes of Kyle Stark who was on the pole, Todd Kluever in fourth or Rod End Supply Fast Qualifier Brandon Waelti who pushed off seventh.

Stark took the lead early, holding off Kluever and Waelti. Some seven laps in Stark bicycled big time in turn-two and nearly went over. He gathered the Kittleson Red Duce but lost spots to Kluever and Waelti. When they got back around to the first turn Kluever caught a rut causing his Badger Music & Equipment #55 to jolt violently. He kept it top-side-up and Waelti could not capitalize.

Waelti got the lead a lap later only to find his own divot in turn-two allowing Kluever and Stark by. Now ten laps in, racing was halted as Anderson took a dramatic tumble down the length of the backstretch. While he was alert, once removed from the car he was put on the ambulance gurney.

On the restart it was Waelti over Kluever and Stark with Jones lurking in seventh. For the next five laps Waelti and Kluever were often side by side with the advantage going to whoever kept the most tires on the racing surface. Jones was now in fourth, about a straightaway behind.

With seven to go Waelti in his Club LaMark #3W pulled away from Kluever and if it went green to the end it would likely be his race. A Luke Wackerlin spin while running fifth erased all of that.

When the green flew it was Waelti on the point with Kluever, Jones and Stark in tow. Waelti gained on the start, putting some eight lengths between himself, Kluever and Jones who were battling for second. And then another caution came out as Jake Dohner tagged the tires in a Waelti back-up car bringing out another yellow.

Before a lap was complete Strane came to a halt on the track for the last yellow of the night. Waelti led Kluever and Jones on this restart. Waelti, a master of the restart, took off on the aborted lap when he hit turn-three. This restart, with six laps to go, had him gas it in the fourth corner. Kluever and Jones hung tight. Jones got by Kluever and in the next two laps Waelti and Jones swapped the lead after Waelti bounded around in the corners a bit too much while running low. Jones used the cushion to pull away and won by half a straightaway over Waelti. Stark nipped Kluever at the line for third.

On the cooldown lap Jones looked as if he were scrubbing tires. He was actually scrubbing every ounce of speed he could as his brakes had failed. He rolled onto the scales without incident but waving his hands frantically.

In his Bank of Sun Prairie Victory Lane interview with Badger announcer Eric Huenefeld, Jones told the crowd he discovered he broke the brake fluid reservoir off with his knee during the red flag. Then validating the power of social media he said he was aware there were people, “Complaining about me starting on the front row (last week), so we just started deep into this so what do you think about that?” Jones was also the Bob Tattersall Spankin Motorsports Hard Charger.

Later Jones specifically thanked fellow drivers Brian Peterson and Eric Blumer along with his crew for helping get his car back on track.

INJURY UPDATES

As of press time Jones reported he felt surprisingly well from his crash.

Colton Anderson reports he’s doing well. He was checked out at the hospital and things appeared to be alright. Anderson reports he does have a black eye and some bruises.

NOTES

The inaugural Doris’ Second Chance Cool Move of the Race Award goes to Quinn McCabe. For the second week in a row the BMARA president sported a cool suit a la NASCAR, which his brother built. On his wheelchair between his feet is a small cooler that is filled with ice. Powered by a battery, cool water is circulated around a vest McCabe wears under his Badger Official shirt keeping the boss cool all night.

Thanks go to Angell Park Speedway for providing the annual fireworks display which was paid solely by the speedway. They were excellent as always. Light showers came again just as they were ending.

The next date for the AFS Badger Midget Series is the popular Hall of Fame/Racer’s Reunion Night scheduled for July 13, at Angell Park Speedway. Please see the Badger website or Facebook page for details on this day-long event starting with the Second Annual Badger Midget Auto Racing Hall of Fame inductions. Reservations are needed for this event. Admission to the inductions include admission to the races. We hope fans and teams will join us for this esteemed event. July 2 is the deadline for the luncheon. Order forms are available online.

Lyco Manufacturing A – Feature (25 Laps): 1. 41-Parker Jones[16]; 2. 3W-Brandon Waelti[7]; 3. 2-Kyle Stark[1]; 4. 55-Todd Kluever[4]; 5. 51-Zach Boden[6]; 6. 31-Nathan Crane[5]; 7. 20D-Derek Doerr[17]; 8. 73W-Luke Wackerlin[10]; 9. 8D-Miles Doherty[8]; 10. 20-Cody Weisensel[9]; 11. 5K-Aaron Fiscus[20]; 12. 45-Trey Weishoff[19]; 13. 29K-Mike Stroik[13]; 14. 7-Brian Peterson[14]; 15. 29-Harrison Kleven[12]; 16. 17N-Nick Kilian[15]; 17. 59-Kyle Koch[21]; 18. (DNF) 3-Jake Dohner[2]; 19. (DNF) 22S-Brian Strane Jr[18]; 20. (DNF) 68-Eric Blumer[11]; 21. (DNF) 15-Colton Anderson[22]; 22. (DNF) 57-Matt Rechek[3]

High Performance Lubricants B Feature 1 (12 Laps): 1. 41-Parker Jones[8]; 2. 20D-Derek Doerr[3]; 3. 22S-Brian Strane Jr[1]; 4. 45-Trey Weishoff[6]; 5. 5K-Aaron Fiscus[2]; 6. 59-Kyle Koch[4]; 7. 15-Colton Anderson[9]; 8. 40JR-Dave Collins Jr[5]; 9. (DNF) 81-Mike Gebhard[12]; 10. (DNF) 8-Jake Goeglein[7]; 11. (DNS) 10-Denny Smith; 12. (DNS) 67U-Mike Unger

Auto Meter Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 7-Brian Peterson[3]; 2. 51-Zach Boden[8]; 3. 55-Todd Kluever[7]; 4. 68-Eric Blumer[4]; 5. 17N-Nick Kilian[2]; 6. 20D-Derek Doerr[6]; 7. 45-Trey Weishoff[5]; 8. 15-Colton Anderson[9]; 9. (DNF) 81-Mike Gebhard[1]

Dave Jones Plumbing HVAC Electrical Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 8D-Miles Doherty[5]; 2. 29K-Mike Stroik[3]; 3. 73W-Luke Wackerlin[4]; 4. 31-Nathan Crane[7]; 5. 3-Jake Dohner[6]; 6. 5K-Aaron Fiscus[9]; 7. 40JR-Dave Collins Jr[2]; 8. (DNF) 41-Parker Jones[8]; 9. (DNS) 10-Denny Smith

Behlings Race Products Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 20-Cody Weisensel[4]; 2. 29-Harrison Kleven[3]; 3. 2-Kyle Stark[5]; 4. 3W-Brandon Waelti[8]; 5. 57-Matt Rechek[6]; 6. 22S-Brian Strane Jr[7]; 7. 59-Kyle Koch[2]; 8. (DNF) 8-Jake Goeglein[1]; 9. (DNS) 67U-Mike Unger

Rod End Supply Fast Time Qualifying (100 Laps): 1. 3W-Brandon Waelti, 00:15.149[18]; 2. 41-Parker Jones, 00:15.183[15]; 3. 51-Zach Boden, 00:15.371[9]; 4. 22S-Brian Strane Jr, 00:15.527[4]; 5. 31-Nathan Crane, 00:15.528[19]; 6. 55-Todd Kluever, 00:15.541[12]; 7. 57-Matt Rechek, 00:15.558[26]; 8. 3-Jake Dohner, 00:15.573[23]; 9. 20D-Derek Doerr, 00:15.589[5]; 10. 2-Kyle Stark, 00:15.600[10]; 11. 8D-Miles Doherty, 00:15.601[14]; 12. 45-Trey Weishoff, 00:15.684[17]; 13. 20-Cody Weisensel, 00:15.853[11]; 14. 73W-Luke Wackerlin, 00:15.870[6]; 15. 68-Eric Blumer, 00:15.882[25]; 16. 29-Harrison Kleven, 00:15.964[27]; 17. 29K-Mike Stroik, 00:16.008[22]; 18. 7-Brian Peterson, 00:16.147[3]; 19. 59-Kyle Koch, 00:16.682[7]; 20. 40JR-Dave Collins Jr, 00:16.745[1]; 21. 17N-Nick Kilian, 00:16.793[2]; 22. 8-Jake Goeglein, 00:17.118[24]; 23. 10-Denny Smith, 00:17.445[13]; 24. 81-Mike Gebhard, 00:18.665[16]; 25. (DNS) 67U-Mike Unger; 26. (DNS) 5K-Aaron Fiscus; 27. (DNS) 15-Colton Anderson; 28. (DNS) 55K-Colin Campbell; 29. (DNS) 20R-Chris Adrien