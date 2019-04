Allstar Performance Event List: April 19 – 21, 2019

The following is a list of open wheel events taking place April 19-21, 2019 presented by Allstar Performance. We try our best to keep the schedule updated, but we are not always made aware of schedule changes or cancellations. Always check and verify before attending any event. If you see an event that is missing or listed incorrectly please contact us with the correct information.

Friday April 19, 2019

Avalon Raceway – Lara, VIC – AU – SRA Eureka Sprintcar Series – Easter Trail

Clinton County Motor Speedway – Mill Hall, PA – USA – Laurel Highlands Sprint Car Series

Gilgandra Speedway – Gilgandra, NSW – AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars

Hi-Tec Oils Speedway – Toowoomba, VIC – AU – Ultimate Sprintcar Championship

Hi-Tec Oils Speedway – Toowoomba, VIC – AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars

Humboldt Speedway – Humboldt, KS – USA – ASCS Sooner Region / National Championship Racing Association

Jacksonville Speedway – Jacksonville, IL – USA – Midget Cars

Jacksonville Speedway – Jacksonville, IL – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Lernerville Speedway – Sarver, PA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Monarch Motor Speedway – Iowa Park, TX – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Ocean Speedway – Watsonville, CA – USA – USAC Speed2 Western Dirt Midget Car Series

Ocean Speedway – Watsonville, CA – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Outlaw Speedway – Dundee, NY – USA – Empire Super Sprints / Patriot Sprint Tour

Rosedale Speedway – Rosedale, VIC – AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars – Gary Bowden Cup

Silver Dollar Speedway – Chico, CA – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Timmis Speedway – Mildura, VIC – AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars

Trail-Way Speedway – Hanover, PA – USA – Winged 358 Sprint Cars

Tri-City Speedway – Pontoon Beach, IL – USA – POWRi WAR Sprint Car Series

US 36 Raceway – Osborn, MO – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Valley Speedway – Grain Valley, MO – USA – POWRi Valley Sprints

Williams Grove Speedway – Mechanicsburg, PA – USA – Super Sportsman

Williams Grove Speedway – Mechanicsburg, PA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Saturday April 20, 2019

105 Speedway – Cleveland, TX – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

34 Raceway – Burlington, IA – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Anderson Speedway – Anderson, IN – USA – United States Speed Association

Antioch Speedway – Antioch, CA – USA – Wingless Sprints

Archerfield Speedway – Brisbane, QLD – AU – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Easter Triple Challenge

Archerfield Speedway – Brisbane, QLD – AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars

Arizona Speedway – San Tan Valley, AZ – USA – USAC Southwest Sprint Car Series

Attwell Park Speedway – McKail, WA – AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars

Bairnsdale Speedway – Bairnsdale, VIC – AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars – Gary Bowden Cup

BAPS Motor Speedway – York Haven, PA – USA – PA Sprint Series

BAPS Motor Speedway – York Haven, PA – USA – Super Sportsman

Beaver Dam Raceway – Beaver Dam, WI – USA – Badger Midget Auto Racing Association – Wipperfurth Memorial

Beaver Dam Raceway – Beaver Dam, WI – USA – Interstate Racing Association – Wipperfurth Memorial

Beaver Dam Raceway – Beaver Dam, WI – USA – Wisconsin WingLESS Sprint Cars – Wipperfurth Memorial

Borderline Speedway – Mt. Gambier, SA – AU – SRA Eureka Sprintcar Series – Easter Trail

Caney Valley Speedway – Caney, KS – USA – Oil Capital Racing Series

Cedar Lake Speedway – New Richmond, WI – USA – UMSS Traditional Sprint Car Series

Cottage Grove Speedway – Cottage Grove, OR – USA – Wingless Sprint Series

Creek County Speedway – Sapulpa, OK – USA – Champ Sprints

Devil’s Bowl Speedway – Mesquite, TX – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Eagle Raceway – Eagle, NE – USA – Sprint Series of Nebraska

Golden Triangle Raceway Park – Beaumont, TX – USA – Southern United Sprints

Goulburn Speedway – Gloulburn, NSW – AU – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Hagerstown Speedway – Hagerstown, MD – USA – Laurel Highlands Sprint Car Series / Virginia Sprint Series

Hermiston Raceway – Hermiston, OR – USA – Washington Econo Sprint Car Organization

Keller Auto Speedway at Kings Fairgrounds – Hanford, CA – USA – King of Thunder Sprint Car Series

Keller Auto Speedway at Kings Fairgrounds – Hanford, CA – USA – Western RaceSaver Series

Knoxville Raceway – Knoxville, IA – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Knoxville Raceway – Knoxville, IA – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Knoxville Raceway – Knoxville, IA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Lake Ozark Speedway – Eldon, MO – USA – POWRi RaceSaver Sprint Series

Lake Ozark Speedway – Eldon, MO – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Land of Legends Raceway – Canandaigua, NY – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Lawrenceburg Speedway – Lawrenceburg, IN – USA – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars

Lawton Speedway – Lawton, OK – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Lawton Speedway – Lawton, OK – USA – Wingless Limited Sprints

Lincoln Park Speedway – Putnamville, IN – USA – Indiana RaceSaver Sprint Cars

Lincoln Park Speedway – Putnamville, IN – USA – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars

Lincoln Speedway – Abbottstown, PA – USA – Winged 358 Sprint Cars – Weldon Sterner Memorial Spring Championship

Lincoln Speedway – Abbottstown, PA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Weldon Sterner Memorial Spring Championship

Lonestar Speedway – Kilgore, TX – USA – Sprint Car Bandits – Bunny Hop 25

Lorain County Speedway – Elyria, OH – USA – Winged Crate Sprint Cars

Marysville Raceway – Marysville, CA – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Merced Speedway – Merced, CA – USA – USAC Western States Midget Series / Bay Cities Racing Association

Meridian Speedway – Meridian, ID – USA – Idaho Sprint Car Racing League

Meridian Speedway – Meridian, ID – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Merrittville Speedway – Thorold, ONT – CAN – Southern Ontario Sprints

Mobile International Speedway – Irvington, AL – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Montpelier Motor Speedway – Montpelier, IN – USA – Midget Cars

Montpelier Motor Speedway – Montpelier, IN – USA – USAC Speed2 Midwest Thunder Midget Car Series

Morris Park Speedway – Dubbo, NSW – AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars

New Egypt Speedway – New Egypt, NJ – USA – North East Wingless Sprints

Nickol Bay Speedway – Burrup, WA – AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars

Petaluma Speedway – Petaluma, CA – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Petaluma Speedway – Petaluma, CA – USA – Wingless Sprints

Placerville Speedway – Placerville, CA – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Port Royal Speedway – Port Royal, PA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Rattlesnake Raceway – Fallon, NV – USA – Northern Nevada Winged Sprints

Route 66 Motor Speedway – Amarillo, TX – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Sandia Speedway – Albuquerque, NM – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Selinsgrove Speedway – Selinsgrove, PA – USA – United Racing Club

Skagit Speedway – Alger, WA – USA – Sportsman Sprints

Skagit Speedway – Alger, WA – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Spoon River Speedway – Canton, IL – USA – POWRi WAR Sprint Car Series

Spoon River Speedway – Canton, IL – USA – USAC IMRA Speed2 Midget Series

St. Francois County Raceway – Farmington, MO – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Thunder Valley Speedway – Glenmora, LA – USA – ASCS Gulf South Region

Tri-State Speedway – Pocola, OK – USA – ASCS Mid-South Region / ASCS Sooner Region

Twin Cities Raceway Park – North Vernon, IN – USA – FAST 410 Sprint Car Series

Ventura Raceway – Ventura, CA – USA – VRA Sprint Cars

Western Speedway – Victoria, BC – CAN – WILROC

Whyalla Speedway – Whyalla Barson, SA – AU – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Sunday April 21, 2019

Hi-Tec Oils Speedway – Toowoomba, VIC – AU – Ultimate Sprintcar Championship

Lismore Speedway – Lismore, NSW – AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars

Premier Speedway – Warrnambool, VIC – AU – SRA Eureka Sprintcar Series – Easter Trail

Timmis Speedway – Mildura, VIC – AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars

Whyalla Speedway – Whyalla Barson, SA – AU – Winged 360 Sprint Cars