Kennedy Wins With Last Lap Pass At Eagle Raceway

By Bryan Hulbert

EAGLE, Neb. (April 25, 2019) Leading the only lap that pays, Canada’s Thomas Kennedy made a stunning last lap pass in traffic on Matt Covington to win at Eagle Raceway with the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network.

“I knew I had the fastest car; it was just a matter of time and I was either going to make it or break it,” stated a nearly gasped Kennedy. “Luckily traffic held him [Matt Covington] up a bit and I was able to get underneath him, but this is awesome. Especially starting 13th and wheeling my ass all the way to the front.”

The Buffalo Wild Wings No. 21k rolled to the white flag with a nearly half straightaway disadvantage on the A-Rock Materials No. 95 of Matt Covington. Finding his lane blocked by slower cars through the first and second turns, the brief slowdown by Covington was just enough for Kennedy to pounce. Rushing the bottom of the high-banked oval, Kennedy made the pass off the second turn.

Racing into the final two turns, Covington tried to retake the top spot but would have to settle for second.

“Last week it was lapped traffic that won me the race, and tonight I lost it. I just took it too easy on them. These guys out here are fast, and you have to go every lap and I just got conservative and gave it away,” explained a very disappointed Matt Covington.

Battling early with Jamie Ball for the race lead, Covington and the L&J Enterprises No. 5j traded the top spot numerous times in traffic before Covington grabbed ahold of the spot on Lap 10.

Rallying in the closing laps, Wayne Johnson came up from 11th to claim the final podium step. Utilizing the race’s lone caution on Lap 13 for Travis Rilat, the restart saw Johnson picking up several positions, and traffic assisting with the rest. Coming from ninth, Cody Ledger crossed fourth with Josh Baughman, who was in the hunt early on, completing the top-five.

From 14th, Scott Bogucki clawed up to sixth with Jack Dover coming from 17th to seventh. Roger Crockett in eighth was trailed by Sam Hafertepe, Jr. who was the night’s Hard Charger from 22nd. Making up the top ten, John Carney II was the highest finishing Brodix Rookie of the Year contender.

A field of 35 was on hand for the Track Enterprises promoted event. Four SCE Gaskets Heat Races were topped by Jordan Weaver, Jamie Ball, Josh Baughman, and Robbie Price. BMRS B-Features went to Jack Dover and Seth Bergman.

The Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network competes next at U.S. 36 Raceway in Cameron, Mo. on Friday, April 26, 2019.

Gates open at 5:00 P.M with racing at 8:00 P.M. (CT). The race night will also feature IMCA Sport Mods and Pure Stocks. Admission is $25 with kids 7-12 admitted for $8. Children six and under get in the grandstands for free. The race night is presented by Track Enterprises. For more information, visit http://www.trackenterprises.com. Information can also be found by calling Track Enterprises office at (217) 764-3200 or http://www.us36racewaydirttrack.com.

For other news, notes, and information on the American Sprint Car Series, from the National Tour to any of the Regional Tours that make up ASCS Nation, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com, follow on Facebook, on Instagram, and on Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).

Race Results:

Lucas Oil ASCS presented by MAVTV

Eagle Raceway (Eagle, Neb.)

Thursday, April 25, 2019

Car Count: 35

SCE Gaskets Heat Races (Top 16 in Passing Points advance to the A-Feature. Top 8 redraw)

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 92-Jordan Weaver, [1]; 2. 11-Roger Crockett, [3]; 3. 52-Blake Hahn, [4]; 4. 28-Scott Bogucki, [6]; 5. 9X-Jake Bubak, [9]; 6. 12-Tyler Drueke, [2]; 7. 9N-Wade Nygaard, [5]; 8. 88-Travis Reber, [8]; 9. (DNF) 14D-Joey Danley, [7]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 5J-Jamie Ball, [2]; 2. J2-John Carney II, [3]; 3. 84-Brandon Hanks, [5]; 4. 35L-Cody Ledger, [7]; 5. 47X-Dylan Westbrook, [6]; 6. 23-Seth Bergman, [9]; 7. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr, [8]; 8. 03-Shayle Bade, [4]; 9. (DNF) 2X-Tucker Doughty, [1]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 17-Josh Baughman, [2]; 2. 95-Matt Covington, [4]; 3. 23S-Stuart Snyder, [1]; 4. 82-Jason Martin, [6]; 5. 17B-Ryan Bickett, [3]; 6. 81-Jack Dover, [9]; 7. 44-Chris Martin, [7]; 8. 77X-Alex Hill, [8]; 9. (DNF) 4X-Jason Danley, [5]

Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 21P-Robbie Price, [2]; 2. 2C-Wayne Johnson, [1]; 3. 21K-Thomas Kennedy, [4]; 4. 77-John Klabunde, [3]; 5. 1-Travis Rilat, [8]; 6. 17W-Harli White, [7]; 7. 93-Ryan King, [5]; 8. 14-Jordon Mallett, [6]

BMRS B-Features (Top 3 advance to the A-Feature)

B Feature 1 (12 Laps): 1. 81-Jack Dover, [2]; 2. 47X-Dylan Westbrook, [3]; 3. 23S-Stuart Snyder, [1]; 4. 17B-Ryan Bickett, [4]; 5. 14-Jordon Mallett, [8]; 6. 9N-Wade Nygaard, [6]; 7. 12-Tyler Drueke, [5]; 8. 14D-Joey Danley, [9]; 9. 88-Travis Reber, [7]; 10. 2X-Tucker Doughty, [10]

B Feature 2 (12 Laps): 1. 23-Seth Bergman, [1]; 2. 17W-Harli White, [3]; 3. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr, [4]; 4. 77-John Klabunde, [2]; 5. 77X-Alex Hill, [7]; 6. 44-Chris Martin, [5]; 7. 93-Ryan King, [6]; 8. 03-Shayle Bade, [8]; 9. (DNF) 4X-Jason Danley, [9]

A-Feature

A Feature (30 Laps): 1. 21K-Thomas Kennedy, [13]; 2. 95-Matt Covington, [4]; 3. 2C-Wayne Johnson, [11]; 4. 35L-Cody Ledger, [9]; 5. 17-Josh Baughman, [3]; 6. 28-Scott Bogucki, [14]; 7. 81-Jack Dover, [17]; 8. 11-Roger Crockett, [6]; 9. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr, [22]; 10. J2-John Carney II, [8]; 11. 23-Seth Bergman, [18]; 12. 47X-Dylan Westbrook, [19]; 13. 5J-Jamie Ball, [1]; 14. 9X-Jake Bubak, [10]; 15. 17W-Harli White, [20]; 16. 23S-Stuart Snyder, [21]; 17. 82-Jason Martin, [15]; 18. 44-Chris Martin, [23]; 19. 92-Jordan Weaver, [5]; 20. (DNF) 21P-Robbie Price, [2]; 21. (DNF) 84-Brandon Hanks, [7]; 22. (DNF) 1-Travis Rilat, [16]; 23. (DNF) 52-Blake Hahn, [12]; 24. (DNF) 77X-Alex Hill, [24]

Lap Leaders: Jamie Ball 1-6, 8-9; Matt Covington 7, 10-29; Thomas Kennedy 30

Hard Charger: Sam Hafertepe, Jr. +13

FSR Radiator High Point Driver: Jamie Ball

Provisionals: Chris Martin (Points) / Alex Hill (Points)

2019 National Tour Driver Standings (Top 15): 1. Thomas Kennedy 150; 2. Matt Covington 142; 3. Wayne Johnson 135; 4. Cody Ledger 130; 5. Josh Baughman 125; 6. Scott Bogucki 122; 7. Jack Dover 119; 8. Roger Crockett 116; 9. Sam Hafertepe, Jr. 113; 10. John Carney II 110; 11. Seth Bergman 108; 12. Dylan Westbrook 106; 13. Jamie Ball 104; 14. Jake Bubak 102; 15. Harli White 100;

2019 Race Winners: Thomas Kennedy 1 (4/25 – Eagle Raceway);

