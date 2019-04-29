$1500 to-Win URSS Event at LincolnCounty Raceway This Saturday Night!

By Rick Salem

After nearly one month hiatus, the Lucas Oil POWRi United Rebel Sprint Series presented by Mel Hambelton Ford Racing 305-ci sprinters get back into race action this coming Saturday night, May 4, as they head to Lincoln County Raceway in North Platte, Nebraska for the fourth annual “Ron Williams/Dick Snoose Myers Memorial.”

It will be the only appearance of the 2019 season at the speedway and will pay $1500-to win while just starting the twenty-car-feature finale pays $200. Also, the driver who sets fast time during each heat race will receive an extra $50, courtesy of Herbst Towing.

Tyler Knight is the defending race champion while Darren Berry (2017) and Zach Blurton (2016) have also posted victories atop the Lincoln County Raceway dirt oval during the running of this event.

The “Rebels” opened their 14th consecutive season back on April 5 at 81 Speedway in Park City, Kansas where Jake Martens of Fairview, Oklahoma picked up the victory. The next night was an event at Dodge CityRacewayPark where Luke Cranston of Ness City, Kansas picked up the victory.

Pit gates for this Saturday night’s “Ron Williams/Dick Snoose Myers Memorial” will open at 5:00 PM with race action slated for a 7:00 PM start time.

Grandstand admission is $15 for adults; kids ages 6-12 grandstand admission are $5. All pit passes are just $30.

Officials and staff with the Lucas Oil POWRi United Rebel Sprint Series presented by Mel Hambelton Ford Racing would like to thank John Webster for all the hard work he has put into this event along with the following for their partnership for this annual event: Deanna Williams Family, Precise Racing Products, R&S Customs, Bill Summers Ford, Dezort Construction, Kohler Trailer Sales, Equitable, Twin Rivers Body Shop, Murphy Tractor and Equipment, Maxwells Off Road, Myers Engine Service, Coors Distributing, Herbst Towing, Country Side Concrete, Big Boys Toys Storage, Westfield Pharmacy, Mike Datmyle, Zeller Motors.

In the staging lane: After this Saturday night’s event at Lincoln County Raceway, the next URSS event will be on Saturday night, May 18th, and their second appearance of the season at Dodge City Raceway Park.

You can follow the URSS daily on their facebook page: United Rebel Sprint Series (URSS) and check out the series schedule, up-to-date results, results from previous seasons and more on their official website www.unitedrebelsprintseries.com. Questions and inquires on this and all URSS events can be answered by calling series president Rick Salem (785) 475-7010.