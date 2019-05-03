All Star visit to Lernerville rescheduled for Friday, July 5

From Tyler Altmeyer

SARVER, Pa. (May 3, 2019) – Despite a desperate attempt to withstand incoming weather, Lernerville Speedway and Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 officials were left with no choice but to cancel action set for Friday, May 3. A persistent drizzle that eventually turned into a steady downpour just after 7 p.m. left the racing surface heavily saturated. The event has been rescheduled for Friday, July 5; the night before Sharon Speedway’s Lou Blaney Memorial.

The All Star Circuit of Champions will continue their two-day sweep through Pennsylvania and Ohio with a Saturday night visit to Sharon Speedway in Hartford, Ohio, on May 4. Sharon has a long history with the All Star Circuit of Champions, first hosting competition in 1970.

Sharon Speedway will open pit gates at 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 4. A mandatory meeting for All Star competitors will be conducted at 5:40 p.m., with hot laps to follow at 6 p.m., sharp. Those seeking more news and updates should visit Sharon Speedway online at www.sharonspeedway.com.