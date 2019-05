GAS CITY, In. (May 3, 2019) — Clinton Boyles outlasted the field and weather conditions that forced a majority of the races in the surrounding area to be cancelled to win season opening main event for the 2019 season at Gas City I-69 Speedway. Driving for legendary car owner Paul Hazen, Boyles was able to hold off Justin Grant and Kevin Thomas Jr. for the victory. Brady Bacon and Tyler Hewitt rounded out the top five.